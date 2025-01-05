Select Your Language

गौतम गंभीर ने डराने वाले मंजर को लेकर कंगारू कोच को दिया मुहतोड़ जवाब

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 5 जनवरी 2025 (12:01 IST)
Picture : UNI

Gautam Gambhir on 'Intimidating' Sam Konstas : भारत के हेड कोच गौतम गंभीर ने इस स्टेटमेंट की आलोचना की है कि उनकी टीम सिडनी टेस्ट के दौरान 19 साल के सैम कोंस्टांस को डराने की कोशिश कर रही थी। कोंस्टांस ने चौथे टेस्ट में मेलबर्न में डेब्यू किया था और जबसे वे टीम का हिस्सा बने हैं, विवादों में रहे हैं। पहले उनकी भिड़ंत विराट कोहली से हुई और सिडनी में शांत रहने वाले जसप्रीत बुमराह से।

पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने से पहले जब सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा गेंद खेलने के लिए ज्यादा वक़्त ले रहे थे, तब जसप्रीत ने उनसे कुछ पूछा था लेकिन नॉन स्ट्राइकर सैम कोंसटास दोनों की बातों के बीच जबरन कूद पड़े थे और उन्होंने जसप्रीत बुमराह से कुछ कहा था जो बुमराह को अच्छा नहीं लगा था, अगली ही गेंद पर बुमराह ने ख्वाजा को आउट कर दिया था और टीम ने इसका जश्न मानते हुए  सैम की और देखा था जो ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच एंड्रयू मैकडोनाल्ड (Andrew McDonald) को पसंद नहीं आया था और उन्होंने यह मंजर डराने वाला (Intimidating) बताया था।

जब मैच के बाद गौतम गंभीर से इसी बारे में सवाल किया था तो उन्होंने इसका करारा जवाब देते हुए कहा “यह टफ लोगों द्वारा खेला जाने वाला एक टफ खेल है। आप इतने सॉफ्ट नहीं हो सकते, मुझे नहीं लगता कि इसमें डराने वाली कोई बात थी जब उस्मान ख्वाजा समय ले रहे थे तो उन्हें (Sam Konstas को) जसप्रीत बुमराह से बात करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं था। उन्हें जसप्रीत बुमराह के साथ शामिल होने का कोई अधिकार नहीं था। यह अंपायर या शायद उस व्यक्ति का काम था जो दूसरे छोर पर बल्लेबाजी कर रहा था। 

क्या कहा था ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच ने? 
एंड्रयू मैकडोनाल्ड ने इस  इंसिडेंट के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा था “मैंने यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सैम से मुलाकात की कि वह ठीक है। भारत का जश्न स्पष्ट रूप से डराने वाला था, और यह सुनिश्चित करना हमारा काम है कि हमारे खिलाड़ी प्रदर्शन करने के लिए सही मानसिकता में हों। हालांकि सब कुछ खेल के नियमों के दायरे में था और कोई आरोप नहीं लगाया गया था, विपक्ष का नॉन-स्ट्राइकर को झुंड में घेरना सवाल उठाता है। हम बस यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहते थे कि सैम अगले दिन के लिए अच्छी स्थिति में रहे"

 
उन्होंने कहा "“यह स्पष्ट है कि इसमें कोई जुर्माना या सज़ा नहीं थी। मैं इसे आईसीसी और जाहिर तौर पर एंडी पाइक्रॉफ्ट (मैच रेफरी) और अंपायरों पर छोड़ दूँगा। अगर उन्हें लगता है कि यह संतोषजनक है, तो ठीक है'' 



