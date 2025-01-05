गौतम गंभीर ने डराने वाले मंजर को लेकर कंगारू कोच को दिया मुहतोड़ जवाब

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025
Gautam Gambhir was asked about Andrew McDonald's comments on India 'intimidating' Sam Konstas at the end of Day 1:— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2025
"It's a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft.
"As simple as it can get. I don't think there was anything intimidating about it." #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NiA8WAUP3z
ABSOLUTE CINEMA IN SYDNEY.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2025
- Sam Konstas involved in an argument with Bumrah.
- Bumrah removed Khawaja on the last ball.
- Team India totally fired up.
- Bumrah gives an ice cold stare to Konstas after the wicket. pic.twitter.com/3us6V6c68J
There was a brief exchange of banter between Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas, and on the very next ball, Bumrah dismissed Khawaja, celebrating in his signature style.— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 3, 2025
