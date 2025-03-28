महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कमाल की स्टंपिग, साल्ट पर रगड़ा नमक (Video)

Ladies & gentlemen, presenting the GEN GOLD who never gets OLD! #MSDhoni pulls off yet another lightning-fast stumping and this time, it's #PhilSalt who’s left stunned!



Watch LIVE action https://t.co/MOqwTBm0TB#IPLonJioStar #CSKvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/kK3B5jxhXT