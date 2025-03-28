हिंदू नववर्ष पर घर के सामने क्यों बांधी जाती है गुड़ी?
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कमाल की स्टंपिग, साल्ट पर रगड़ा नमक (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 28 मार्च 2025 (22:14 IST)
RCBvsCSK महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की एक और कमाल की स्टंपिग ने आज रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू के सलामी बल्लेबाज फिल साल्ट को आशचर्यचकित कर दिया। नूर अहमद की गेंद पर जब महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने गिल्लियां उड़ाई तो ऐसा लगा कि साल्ट क्रीज में है।लेकिन तीसरे अंपायर की जब मदद ली गयी तो रीप्ले में दिखा कि साल्ट का पैर रेखा पर तो था लेकिन थोड़ा सा ही उपर था। इतना महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए गिल्लियां उड़ाने के लिए काफी था।

इससे पहले फिल साल्ट ने 16 गेंद में 32 रन और देवदत्त पड्डिकल ने 14 गेंद में दो चौकों और दो छक्कों की मदद से 27 रन बनाकर आरसीबी को शानदार शुरूआत दी । विराट कोहली हालांकि संघर्ष करते दिखे और 30 गेंद में 31 रन ही बना सके ।

