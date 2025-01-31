Select Your Language

चलो इस बार अलग तरीके से आउट हुआ, रणजी ट्रॉफी में भी विराट कोहली फ्लॉप, उड़ा खूब मजाक

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, शुक्रवार, 31 जनवरी 2025 (12:39 IST)
Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy : विराट कोहली को 13 साल बाद रणजी ट्रॉफी में खेलते हुए देखने के लिए बड़ी तादाद में 30 और 31 जनवरी को अरुण जैटली स्टेडियम में भीड़ उमड़ी थी। उनके फैंस सुबह 4 बजे से स्टेडियम पहुंच गए थे। पहली पारी में कोहली को फील्डिंग करता देख फैंस बेहद खुश हुए, उन्होंने कोहली के लिए नारे भी लगाए। 
 
वे इसी उम्मीद में थे कि बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में तो कोहली का बल्ला शांत था जिसकी वजह से उनकी खुश आलोचना हुई, वे रणजी में शतक जड़ा उन आलोचकों को जवाब देंगे लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ और कोहली के आउट होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर खूब मीम्स बने उनके आउट होने का खूब मजाक उड़ाया गया। जब दूसरे दिन रेलवे की पारी के बाद दिल्ली की पारी आई और कोहली 6 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए।

webdunia

 
उन्हें हिमांशु सांगवान (Himanshu Sangwan) ने क्लीन बोल्ड किया और जैसे ही वे आउट हुए वहीँ फैंस निराशा से अपना चेहरा झुकाकर स्टेडियम छोड़ते हुए दिखाई दिए। सोशल मीडिया पर उनका वीडियो वायरल हुआ कुछ फैंस ने ये भी कहा कि चलो कम से कम वे इस बार दूसरे तरीके (Different Form of Dismissal) से आउट हुए। आपको बता दें वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ BGT में 9 पारियों में 8 बार ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद को छेड़ते हुए आउट हुए थे। 

 
X (पूर्व Twitter) पर देखें Fans का रिएक्शन


