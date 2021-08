मोहम्मद सिराज ने एक ही ओवर में 2 विकेट लेकर लॉर्डस पर बांधा समा (वीडियो)

Two in two balls for India as Siraj takes out Sibley and Hameed right after tea



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Siraj pic.twitter.com/ERCbf3Ttk1