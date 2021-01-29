Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

आईसीसी ने किया चतुर कप्तान का ट्विटर पोल, धोनी को नहीं दी जगह

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 29 जनवरी 2021 (15:51 IST)
धोनी की कप्तानी में खास बात उनकी चतुराई की है और अगर उनका नाम विश्व क्रिकेट के चतुर कप्तानों की सूची में ना दिखे तो अचरज सी होती है। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ जब आईसीसी ने विश्व क्रिकेट के चतुर कप्तानों का पोल किया।
आईसीसी ने एक पोल ट्वीट किया, जिसमें फैंस से सबसे टैक्टिकल कप्तान को वोट करने की अपील की गई। पहला विकल्प था श्रीलंका के कप्तान महेला जयवर्धने, दूसरा विकल्प था ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान मार्क टेलर, तीसरा विकल्प था न्यूजीलैंड के पूर्व कप्तान मार्टिन क्रो और चौथा विकल्प था न्यूजीलैंड के ही पूर्व कप्तान और सलामी बल्लेबाज स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग का।
 
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का नाम इस सूची में आईसीसी ने शामिल ही नहीं किया गया। जबकि यह बात किसी से छुपी नहीं हुई है कि धोनी की चालाक कप्तानी और विकेटकीपिंग का लोहा दुनिया मान चुकी है। चाहे वह फील्ड की सजावट हो या फिर नो लुक रन आउट धोनी की चतुरता ने ही उन्हें बड़ा बनाया है।
 
ट्विटर पर कुछ फैंस का मानना था कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इससे पहले वाला पोल जीत चुके हैं इस कारण आईसीसी ने उनको इस पोल में जगह नहीं दी, लेकिन जिस गुण के लिए धोनी जाने जाते हैं उसमें उनका ना होना कुछ ट्विटर हैंडल्स को अखर गया। 
खबर लिखे जाने तक वोटिंग खत्म होने में एक घंटा बाकी था और पहले स्थान पर महेला जयवर्धने 44.8 प्रतिशत के साथ आगे चल रहे थे और स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग दूसरे स्थान पर उन्हें 39.9 प्रतिशत के साथ थोड़ी टक्कर देते हुए नजर आए।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों को मिली परिवार को साथ रखने की अनुमति

प्रचलित

webdunia

टीम इंडिया की जीत और पड़ोसियों की हार से क्यों खुश है न्यूजीलैंड?

webdunia

भारत-श्रीलंका दिल्ली टेस्ट के मुख्य अंश

webdunia

खो-खो खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा वैज्ञानिक प्रशिक्षण, खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने राष्ट्रीय शिविर का किया उद्घाटन

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos