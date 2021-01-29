आईसीसी ने किया चतुर कप्तान का ट्विटर पोल, धोनी को नहीं दी जगह

Time for another #CaptainsMonth poll— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021
Who among these leaders do you think owns 'The Tactician' tag? pic.twitter.com/DGyOe8hNId
@msdhoni isn't on the list and I'm disappointed. MS is probably the best tactician the game has ever seen.— Sasta Nobita (@lifelesshumour) January 28, 2021
Cricket team captain ki bat ho to MSD jaisa koi nahi
— Kunal Priyadarshi (@kunalpriyadars4) January 28, 2021
MSD. No one gets ahead of him in tactical decisions.
— Abhinav Shukla (@abhinavshuklaVG) January 28, 2021खबर लिखे जाने तक वोटिंग खत्म होने में एक घंटा बाकी था और पहले स्थान पर महेला जयवर्धने 44.8 प्रतिशत के साथ आगे चल रहे थे और स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग दूसरे स्थान पर उन्हें 39.9 प्रतिशत के साथ थोड़ी टक्कर देते हुए नजर आए।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)