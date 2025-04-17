दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के गेंदबाजी कोच मुनाफ पटेल पर जुर्माना, मैच अधिकारी से हुई झड़प

बयान में यह नहीं बताया गया है कि मुनाफ ने क्या गलती की थी लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि एक मैच अधिकारी के साथ बहस करने के कारण उन्हें दंडित किया गया है। मुनाफ संदेश देने के लिए अपने एक खिलाड़ी को मैदान में भेजना चाहते थे लेकिन मैच अधिकारियों ने उन्हें इसकी अनुमति नहीं दी।यह पहली बार है जब इस सत्र में कोच पर जुर्माना लगाया जा रहा है। इससे पहले कुछ खिलाड़ियों खासकर गेंदबाजों पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है।
Munaf Patel admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) April 17, 2025
The incident occurred during the DCvRR match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where Patel clashed with the fourth umpire… pic.twitter.com/PR4AHsepea