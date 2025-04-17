दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के गेंदबाजी कोच मुनाफ पटेल पर जुर्माना, मैच अधिकारी से हुई झड़प

धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 17 अप्रैल 2025 (16:00 IST)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के गेंदबाजी कोच मुनाफ पटेल पर यहां राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान आईपीएल आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए मैच फीस का 25 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया है और उनके खाते में एक डिमेरिट अंक जमा किया गया है।बुधवार को खेला गया यह मैच काफी रोमांचक रहा था जिसमें दिल्ली ने सुपर ओवर में जीत हासिल की थी।

आईपीएल के बयान के अनुसार, ‘‘भारत के इस पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने आईपीएल आचार संहिता के खेल भावना से विपरीत आचरण करने से संबंधित अनुच्छेद 2.20 के लेवल एक का अपराध स्वीकार कर लिया है।’’

बयान में कहा गया है, ‘‘दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के गेंदबाजी कोच मुनाफ पटेल पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ खेले गए मैच के दौरान आईपीएल आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने के लिए उनकी मैच फीस का 25 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया है और उनके खाते में एक डिमेरिट अंक जमा कर दिया गया है। मुनाफ ने मैच रेफरी के इस फैसले को स्वीकार कर लिया है। ’’
बयान में यह नहीं बताया गया है कि मुनाफ ने क्या गलती की थी लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि एक मैच अधिकारी के साथ बहस करने के कारण उन्हें दंडित किया गया है। मुनाफ संदेश देने के लिए अपने एक खिलाड़ी को मैदान में भेजना चाहते थे लेकिन मैच अधिकारियों ने उन्हें इसकी अनुमति नहीं दी।यह पहली बार है जब इस सत्र में कोच पर जुर्माना लगाया जा रहा है। इससे पहले कुछ खिलाड़ियों खासकर गेंदबाजों पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

