70 घंटे काम नहीं किया इसलिए दामाद से नाराज नारायण मूर्ति, ऋषि सुनक के वानखेड़े की फोटो पर बने खूब मीम्स

Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 2, 2025
Congratulations to Team India on the win.
Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law. pic.twitter.com/m2nzQbFujG
Rajeev Shukla pic.twitter.com/33BbBMQ7ZG— veer (@_veeerrrrr__) January 24, 2025
People have seen the pyramids, Rajeev Shukla has seen the construction of the pyramids. pic.twitter.com/gpwyWXsPN5
— Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) January 25, 2025
Narayanmurthy was heard telling Mukesh Ambani… please start working 70 hours a week if you want to be successful like me https://t.co/Bk5MD7zczB
— MoozetiOn (@Mazzzzstvupqzz) February 2, 2025
Rishi Sunak: 35 Hours per week
Narayana Murthy: 70 Hours per week
Rajeev Shukla: 168 hours per week attending events#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/uzq4p6Eyk9
— OMG (@omgs_tweets) February 2, 2025
Narayan Murthy sir seems unhappy with Rishi Sunak, as he is bunking his office work to watch a cricket match at Wankhede! pic.twitter.com/BtaVdc3YOQ
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 3, 2025
To aise ho rha hai 70 hr work pic.twitter.com/ewfOGTyvtk
— Annie° Sharma (@Hydrogensharma) February 2, 2025
Rajeev Shukla during Dinosaurs Age. pic.twitter.com/TM5U4cGLhB
— Zaira Nizaam (@Zaira_Nizaam) January 25, 2025
Narayan murthy and Infoys employee coincides each other in Wankhede today #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/wYAS5wkqtp
— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) February 2, 2025
Rajeev Shukla with Queen Elizebeth I https://t.co/92zGIH2mqv pic.twitter.com/4sTuwVQxdK
— Jawaharlal Nehru (Satire) (@The_Nehru) February 3, 2025
Rishi Sunak और उनके ससुर Narayana Murthy की इस तस्वीर पर एक अच्छा सा Caption दीजिए जो India vs England का आखिरी मैच देखने आए थे #INDvENG #INDvsENG #abhisheksharma #rishisunak pic.twitter.com/hqEdMJii0V
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) February 2, 2025