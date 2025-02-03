Select Your Language

70 घंटे काम नहीं किया इसलिए दामाद से नाराज नारायण मूर्ति, ऋषि सुनक के वानखेड़े की फोटो पर बने खूब मीम्स

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, सोमवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2025 (16:29 IST)
(Credit : Rishi Sunak/X)

Narayana Murthy Rishi Sunak IND vs ENG : 2 फरवरी को मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेले गए भारत और इंग्लैंड के आखिरी टी20 मैच में अभिषेक शर्मा (Abhishek Sharma) की ताबड़तोड़ पारी की मदद से भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 150 रनों से हराया। इस मैच में कुछ बड़ी हस्तियां भी आई थी जैसे मुकेश अंबानी, अमिताभ बच्चन, अभिषेक बच्चन, राजीव शुक्ला, आकाश अंबानी, मनोज बदाले और ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री  ऋषि सुनक भी अपने ससुर और Infosys के को फाउंडर नारायण मूर्ति के साथ मैच का लुत्फ़ उठाने आए थे।

इंग्लैंड की बड़ी हार के बाद ऋषि सुनक ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर नारायण मूर्ति के साथ फोटो डाल लिखा, "वानखेड़े में इंग्लैंड के लिए कठिन दिन लेकिन मुझे पता है कि हमारी टीम मजबूत होकर वापसी करेगी। जीत पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई"

ALSO READ: 'शर्मा जी के बेटे' अभिषेक ने रोहित के बाद जड़ा सबसे तेज शतक, अग्रेजों को सिखाया सबक


जैसे ही फैंस ने उनका नारायण मूर्ति के साथ फोटो देखा तो सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ ला दी। एक यूजर ने कहा कि "लगता है नारायण सर अपने दामाद से मिलने से पहले हफ्ते का 70 घंटे काम करके आए हैं"

वहीँ दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा कि "नारायणमूर्ति को मुकेश अंबानी से कहते हुए सुना गया...अगर आप मेरी तरह सफल होना चाहते हैं तो कृपया सप्ताह में 70 घंटे काम करना शुरू कर दें"


वहीँ एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा
 
"ऋषि सुनक: प्रति सप्ताह 35 घंटे
नारायण मूर्ति: प्रति सप्ताह 70 घंटे
राजीव शुक्ला: प्रति सप्ताह 168 घंटे कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेना"
 
 
ये कुछ ऐसे मीम्स हैं जिन्हें देख आपकी हंसी नहीं रुक पाएगी। आपको बता दें नारायण मूर्ति ने कुछ समय पहले एक बयान को लेकर चर्चा में आए थे जिस पर जमकर बहस हुई थी। उन्‍होंने कहा था कि चीन को पीछे छोड़ने के लिए भारत के युवाओं को हफ्ते में कम से कम 70 घंटे काम करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे भारत में वर्क प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ेगी। वहीँ, BCCI के Vice President राजीव शुक्ला (Rajeev Shukla) इसलिए चर्चा में बने रहते हैं क्योंकि फैंस उन्हें आए दिन बहुत सारे इवेंट अटेंड करते हुए देखते हैं।  


ALSO READ: गुरु युवराज सिंह ने दिया था अभिषेक शर्मा को सफलता का यह मंत्र
 

