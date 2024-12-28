नितीश कुमार रेड्डी बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पांचवे भारतीय, पिता की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू

Nitish Kumar Reddy's father praying for Nitish's century. pic.twitter.com/ZX19QhWdri— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024
Nitish Kumar Reddy ने 171 गेंदों में जड़ी अपनी Maiden Test Century, उनके पिता की आँखों में दिखे ख़ुशी के आंसू, Melbourne में Indian Fans ने मनाया जश्न #nitishkumarreddy #INDvsAUS #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/0AkitVWV9R
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 28, 2024
in our hearts #AUSvIND #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/u7EIUxYqfM
Nitish Kumar Reddy hits his maiden Test century and receives a standing ovation from the MCG crowd #AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/Vbqq5C26gz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2024
The emotions of Nitish Kumar Reddy's father at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/rDSmIJ0w3J— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024
CELEBRATION BY NITISH KUMAR REDDY'S FATHER pic.twitter.com/IUW6zovup4— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2024