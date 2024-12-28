Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

नितीश कुमार रेड्डी बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पांचवे भारतीय, पिता की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू

हमें फॉलो करें नितीश कुमार रेड्डी बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पांचवे भारतीय, पिता की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 28 दिसंबर 2024 (12:14 IST)
UNI

Nitish Kumar Reddy Maiden Century : नितीश कुमार रेड्डी ने भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच मेलबर्न में खेले जा रहे बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शानदार शतक जड़ा, यह उनका पहला टेस्ट शतक है जो उन्होंने धैर्य के साथ 171 गेंदों में पूरा किया। नितीश जैसे जैसे शतक के करीब आ रहे थे वैसे वैसे भारतीय फैंस के दिल की धड़कन तेज हो गई थी, वाशिंगटन जो 62 गेंदों पर एक सुंदर अर्द्धशतक जड़ पवेलियन लौटे, उसके बाद कमिंस ने बुमराह को अपना शिकार बनाया, भारत 9 विकेट खो चूका था और नितीश कुमार रेड्डी 99 पर बैटिंग कर रहे थे।

उनके पिता भी बस बार बार यही प्रार्थना करते दिखाई दे रहे थे कि उनके बेटे का शतक पूरा हो जाए जिसके लिए उन्होंने सालों से इंतजार किया और वैसा ही हुआ, 171 वीं गेंद पर नितीश कुमार ने एक शानदार चौका जड़ अपना मेडन शतक पूरा किया और इसी के साथ वे मेलबर्न में बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पांचवे भारतीय बने।  
webdunia


वीरेंद्र सहवाग मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (MCG) में बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट (Boxing Day Test) में शतक जड़ने वाले पहले भारतीय थे। सहवाग ने 225 गेंदों में 195 रन बनाए थे। विराट ने 2014 में वहीँ बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में 169 रन बनाए थे। उस मैच में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने भी 147 रन बनाए थे। उनके बाद चेतेश्वर पुजारा 2018 में आखिरी बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में 319 गेंदों में 106 रन जड़े थे।


 
रेड्डी बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले कुल मिलाकर 10वें भारतीय बल्लेबाज हैं। दिलीप वेंगसरकर बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट मैच में शतक बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय थे, उनके बाद कपिल देव, मोहम्मद अज़हरुद्दीन, सचिन तेंदुलकर, सहवाग, कोहली, रहाणे, पुजारा और केएल राहुल ने बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में शतक जड़ा था।

नितीश कुमार रेड्डी के पिता की आँखों में ख़ुशी के आंसू

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

स्टुपिड, स्टुपिड, स्टुपिड, गावस्कर ने ऋषभ पंत को बुरी तरह लताड़ा [VIDEO]

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो