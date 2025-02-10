Select Your Language

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड मैच में पाकिस्तानी फैंस ने BCCI का उड़ाया खूब मजाक

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड मैच में पाकिस्तानी फैंस ने BCCI का उड़ाया खूब मजाक

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2025 (17:06 IST)
India vs England 2nd ODI : भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच कटक के बारबती स्टेडियम में खेले गए दूसरे वनडे मैच में फ्लडलाइट (Floodlight) की खराबी के कारण लगभग खेल लगभग 35 मिनट रोकना पड़ा था। जब फ्लडलाइट खराब हुई तब टीम इंडिया ने 305 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए बिना विकेट गंवाए 48 रन बना लिए थे। भारत अच्छी स्थिति में था लेकिन ‘क्लॉक टॉवर’ के पास लगी 8 फ्लडलाइट में से एक फेल हो गई जिससे खिलाड़ियों को मैदान से बाहर जाना पड़ा।


इसके बाद क्या था? पाकिस्तानी फैंस ने भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) को ठीक उसी तरह ट्रोल किया, जब कुछ दिनों पहले लाहौर में गद्दाफी स्टेडियम (Gaddafi Stadium) में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाड़ी रचिन रवींद्र (Rachin Ravindra) को सीर पर चोट लग गई थी और पीसीबी को फ्लडलाइट की खराबी के कारण ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा था। 
 
एक अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘फ्लडलाइट के साथ जुड़ा जनरेटर खराब हो गया था इसलिए ‘क्लॉक टॉवर’ के पीछे वाले स्टैंड पर लाइटें बंद हो गई थीं। हमने बैक-अप जनरेटर चालू किया। एक जनरेटर से दूसरे जनरेटर में कनेक्शन बदलने में समय लगा, जिससे देरी हुई। ’’

ALSO READ: अंग्रेज कप्तान ने कबूला, रोहित शर्मा की पारी दोनों टीमों के लिए सबक

देखें (X पूर्व Twitter पर फैंस के रिएक्शन)


ALSO READ: IND vs ENG : ओडिशा सरकार ने राज्य क्रिकेट संघ को जारी किया कारण बताओ नोटिस

