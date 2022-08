पाकिस्तान ने नीदरलैंड के खिलाफ बनाया अपना सबसे कम वनडे स्कोर, बमुश्किल 9 रनों से जीता मैच

| FINAL SCORE



| 197/10 (49.2)

| 206/10 (49.4)

Pakistan win by 9 runs



Our Summer of Cricket ends with a difference of 9 runs. What a match by our and what a series as a whole.



Live blog https://t.co/sb7XdYVCJU#CricketNL #NEDvPAK #CWCSL pic.twitter.com/z10RcJp12U