दुश्मनी भुला कर पाक फैंस ने बांधे टीम इंडिया के लिए तारीफ के पुल

बुधवार, 20 जनवरी 2021 (16:51 IST)
भारत पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट संबंध अच्छे नहीं चल रहे है। साल में भारत पाकिस्तान का एक आद मुकाबला विश्वकप या टी-20 विश्वकप में दिखने को मिल जाता है लेकिन 2020 में वह भी मुमकिन नहीं हो पाया। 
 
इसके बावजूद सीमा पार के क्रिकेट फैंस ने यह बताया कि चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पड़ोसी की तारीफ करने में वह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ते। ब्रिस्बेन के चौथे टेस्ट में भारत की ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर ऐतिहासिक 3 विकेट की जीत के बाद पाकिस्तान के कई फैंस ने टीम इंडिया को ट्विटर पर बधाईयां दी। 
 
भारत को अंतिम दिन जीत के लिए 324 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करना पड़ा। भारत में तो लगातार प्राथनाएं हो ही रही थी लेकिन पाकिस्तान के फैंस भी इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया का समर्थन कर रहे थे।यही नहीं यह मैच पाकिस्तान में भी टॉप ट्रैंड बना।
 
ट्विटर पर कई पाकिस्तानी फैंस ने कुछ ऐसे कमेंट करके टीम इंडिया का हौसला बढ़ाया।  कुछ फैंस ने यह भी कहा कि वह चाहते हैं इस आला दर्जे की क्रिकेट पाकिस्तान टीम से भी जल्द देखने को मिले।
             

टेस्ट रैंकिंग में लगातार नीचे खिसक रहे विराट कोहली, पहुंचे चौथे स्थान पर

