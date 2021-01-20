दुश्मनी भुला कर पाक फैंस ने बांधे टीम इंडिया के लिए तारीफ के पुल

#AUSvsIND is the top trend in #Pakistan - Indian cricket team writing a history at The Gabba!!! Way to go!— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) January 19, 2021
So Congratulations incredible team india you truly deserved this series win, The players in your team is extraordinary#AUSvsIND
Honestly we pakistan think that india will hammered by Australia in absence of their key mens but you feel us wrong
Your fans feel proud on you pic.twitter.com/YLp7aV9iYq
— Akash786 (@Akash7802231153) January 19, 2021
Top trends in Pakistan...— ¶¶Salman¶¶KM (@Salman_KM1) January 19, 2021
Absolutely a Cricket loving Counry #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/eawlKM0ySO
What a historic game— Malik Abdur Rehman (@immalikrehman) January 19, 2021
I wish the Pakistan will make us proud the same way India did. Rishabh pant is amazing. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/KW46IQgHLY