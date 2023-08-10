Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

5 साल पहले बच्चे जैसे लगते थे पृथ्वी शॉ अब झड़ चुके हैं बाल और आ गया है मोटापा

, गुरुवार, 10 अगस्त 2023 (13:17 IST)
कभी कभी व्यक्ति की उपलब्धियां उसकी डील डॉल में छुप कर रह जाती है। इसका ताजा उदाहरण है Prithvi Shaw पृथ्वी शॉ जिन्होंने कल ही दोहरा शतक जड़ा लेकिन क्रिकेट प्रेमियों ने उनके सिर से झड़ते बाल और मोटापा पहले देख लिया। हालांकि कई फैंस के मन में चिंता भी थी कि साल 2018 के अंडर 19 विश्वकप विजेता कप्तान बच्चे जैसे लगते थे और अब 23 साल की उम्र में भी उनका यह हाल हो गया।

भारतीय टीम से बाहर चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ ने नॉर्थम्पटनशर की तरफ से खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड के एकदिवसीय कप टूर्नामेंट में समरसेट के खिलाफ 153 गेंदों पर 244 रन की पारी खेलकर फॉर्म में वापसी की।

पहली बार काउंटी क्रिकेट में खेल रहे इस 23 वर्षीय बल्लेबाज ने अपनी पारी के दौरान 28 चौके और 11 छक्के लगाए। यह लिस्ट ए में उनका दूसरा दोहरा शतक है। यह उनका इस प्रारूप में कुल नौवां शतक है।

नॉर्थम्पटनशर की तरफ से अपना तीसरा मैच खेलते हुए पृथ्वी ने 81 गेंदों पर अपना शतक पूरा किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने केवल 129 गेंदों पर दोहरा शतक पूरा किया। उनके इस शतक की मदद से नॉर्थम्पटनशर ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए आठ विकेट पर 415 रन का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया।

पृथ्वी ने लिस्ट ए में अपना सर्वोच्च स्कोर बनाया। इससे पहले इस प्रारूप में उनका उच्चतम स्कोर नाबाद 227 रन था जो उन्होंने फरवरी 2021 में विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में मुंबई की तरफ से पुदुचेरी के खिलाफ बनाया था।

