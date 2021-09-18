Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रमीज राजा के PCB अध्यक्ष बनते साथ ही सीरीज हुई रद्द, बिफरे न्यूजीलैंड बोर्ड पर

webdunia
शनिवार, 18 सितम्बर 2021 (11:32 IST)
रावलपिंडी:रमीज राजा के लिए शुरुआत में यह हफ्ता जितना बेहतरीन था अंत उतना ही दुखद हुआ। सोमवार को तो वह पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के 36वें अध्यक्ष बने थे और शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान उनकी अध्यक्षता में पहली सीरीज खेलने जा रहा था लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

न्यूज़ीलैंड का पाकिस्तान दौरा रद्द होने के बाद पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के चेयरमैन रमीज़ राजा दौरे के रद्द होने के बाद काफ़ी नाराज़ दिखे और ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि 'किस दुनिया में जी रहा है न्यूज़ीलैंड'
पाकिस्तानी टीम के कप्तान बाबर आज़म ने भी न्यूज़ीलैंड के इस फै़सले पर निराशा जताते हुए लिखा कि श्रृंखला के अचानक स्थगित होने से बेहद निराशा हुई, यह सीरीज़ लाखों पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान वापस ला सकती थी।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व तेज़ गेंदबाज़ जैसन गिलेस्पी ने लिखा कि आज का दिन पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट और इनके फ़ैंस के लिए काफ़ी निराशजनक रहा है।

पाकिस्तानी सलामी बल्लेबाज़ इमाम उल हक़ ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ' मेरा देश क्रिकेट के लिए सुरक्षित है। यह हमारे लिए एक टीम के रूप में और सभी प्रशंसकों के लिए एक बुरा क्षण है।

ग्रांट एलियट ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि यह खिलाड़ियों और फ़ैंस के लिए बुरा क्षण है।
सीरीज़ के रद्द होने पर पाकिस्तानी तेज़ गेंदबाज़ हसन अली ने ट्वीट किया कि यह सोचकर मुझे और भी दुख हो रहा है कि इस ख़बर मिलने के बाद हमारे प्रशंसक कितने परेशान होंगे।

वहीं वेस्टइंडीज़ के पूर्व कप्तान डेरेन सैमी ने लिखा कि मैं पिछले 6 साल से पाकिस्तान में क्रिकेट खेल रहा हूं और मैने वहां काफ़ी सुरक्षित महसूस किया है।

पाकिस्तानी स्पिनर शदाब ख़ान ने निराशा जताते हुए ट्वीट किया कि हमने पाकिस्तान में क्रिकेट को वापस लाने के लिए काफ़ी मेहनत की है। पीएसएल और पाकिस्तान का दौरा करने वाली अन्य टीमें हमारे आतिथ्य और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का प्रमाण हैं।

