दीप्ति की मांकडिंग पर मजे ले रहे थे अंग्रेज क्रिकेटर, अश्विन ने यह जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

भारतीय महिला टीम ने शनिवार को लॉर्ड्स में इंग्लैंड को हराकर तीन मैच की श्रृंखला में क्लीन स्वीप करते हुए दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज झूलन गोस्वामी को विदाई दी।
In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022
अश्विन ने भी दीप्ति की तरह कई बार की है मांकडिंग
Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022
Ashwin anna to Deepti Sharma: pic.twitter.com/bTeb2PeXbJ— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 24, 2022
Ashwin after seeing Deepti Sharma at Lord's today! #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/VXdHmQm4Xd
— Akbar अकबर(@Being_Akbar) September 24, 2022
