दीप्ति की मांकडिंग पर मजे ले रहे थे अंग्रेज क्रिकेटर, अश्विन ने यह जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
रविवार, 25 सितम्बर 2022 (18:05 IST)
नयी दिल्ली: भारत के शीर्ष ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने रविवार को कहा कि जब गेंद फेंकने से पहले गेंदबाजी छोर पर क्रीज छोड़कर आगे निकलने के लिए बल्लेबाज रन आउट होता है तो ‘समझदारी दिखाने’ के लिए गेंदबाज के खाते में विकेट जुड़ना चाहिए।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) की नियमावली के अनुसार भारत क ऑलराउंडर दीप्ति शर्मा का तीसरे वनडे में इंग्लैंड की चार्ली डीन को रन आउट करना पूरी तरह से वैध था लेकिन फिर भी इसे लेकर लोगों की विभाजित प्रतिक्रिया आई जब कई लोगों ने इसका समर्थन किया लेकिन स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, जेम्स एंडरसन और सैम बिलिंग्स जैसे इंग्लैंड के क्रिकेटरों ने नाखुशी जताई।

इस तरह के रन आउट को ‘मांकडिंग’ (भारत के पूर्व खिलाड़ी वीनू मांकड़ के नाम पर) कहे जाने पर आपत्ति जताने वाले अश्विन भी इस बहस में उतर गए हैं और उन्होंने गेंदबाज के लिए बहादुरी पुरस्कार की सिफारिश की।

इंग्लैंड के क्रिकेटर बिलिंग्स ने ट्वीट करके एडंडरसन से पूछा, ‘‘कल्पना कीजिए कि जेम्स आप कितने और विकेट हासिल कर सकते थे।’’

अश्विन ने बिलिंग्स के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, ‘‘वास्तव में यह एक अच्छा विचार है।’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘अत्यधिक दबाव के हालात में विकेट लेने में दिखाई गई समझदारी और उस विकेट को लेने के बाद निश्चित आलोचना का सामना करने से निपटने के लिए यह विकेट गेंदबाजों के खाते में देना कैसा रहेगा।’’
भारतीय महिला टीम ने शनिवार को लॉर्ड्स में इंग्लैंड को हराकर तीन मैच की श्रृंखला में क्लीन स्वीप करते हुए दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज झूलन गोस्वामी को विदाई दी।

हालांकि गेंदबाज दीप्ति शर्मा के अंतिम विकेट के लिए डीन को रन आउट करने से विवाद हो गया। दीप्ति के गेंद फेंकने से पहले ही डीन गेंदबाजी छोर पर काफी आगे निकल चुकी थी और भारतीय गेंदबाज ने उन्हें रन आउट करके भारत को जीत दिला दी। इस समय इंग्लैंड की टीम जीत से सिर्फ 17 रन दूर थी और नियमों के अनुसार ऐसे रन आउट करना बिलकुल वैध है।
अश्विन ने भी दीप्ति की तरह कई बार की है मांकडिंग

साल 2019 में राजस्थान रायल्स के सलामी बल्लेबाज जोस बटलर आईपीएल के इतिहास में ‘मांकड़िग’ के शिकार होने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने थे जब उस वक्त के किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के कप्तान आर अश्विन ने मैच के दौरान विवादित ढंग से उन्हें आउट किया था। बटलर उस समय 43 गेंद में 69 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे जब अश्विन ने उन्हें चेतावनी दिए बिना मांकेडिंग से आउट किया था।अब आर अश्विन खुद राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम का हिस्सा है।

इससे पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में भी अश्विन ने श्रीलंका के एक खिलाड़ी को मांकडिंग के तरीके से आउट किया था। यह ही कारण है कि ट्विटर पर अश्विन और दीप्ति को जोड़कर देखा जाने लगा।


