Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ऋषभ पंत ने सिडनी में लगाई आग, कंगारुओं की जमकर की धुलाई [VIDEO]

हमें फॉलो करें ऋषभ पंत ने सिडनी में लगाई आग, कंगारुओं की जमकर की धुलाई [VIDEO]

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 4 जनवरी 2025 (12:27 IST)
Rishabh Pant Fifty in Sydney Test : काफी आलोचना सहने के बाद ऋषभ पंत वापस अपने विराट रूप में आए और कोहली के 6 रन पर आउट होने के बाद उन्होंने भारतीय टीम की पारी संभालते हुए सिर्फ 29 गेंदों में अर्द्धशतक जड़ा। ऋषभ पंत का अर्धशतक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर किसी मेहमान बल्लेबाज द्वारा बनाया गया अब तक का सबसे तेज अर्धशतक है, जिसने इंग्लैंड के जॉन ब्राउन (मेलबोर्न, 1895) और वेस्टइंडीज के रॉय फ्रेडरिक्स (पर्थ, 1975) के 33 गेंदों में बनाए गए अर्धशतक को पीछे छोड़ दिया है।

बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में उनका बल्ला खामोश रहा था, वे सेट होने के बाद गैरजिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलकर आउट हुए थे, जिसकी वजह से सुनील गावस्कर (Sunil Gavaskar) ने भी उन्हें लताड़ लगाई थी लेकिन सिडनी में खेले जा रहे पांचवें और आखिरी टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में ऋषभ पंत 'Beast Mode' में नजर आए और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस की गेंद पर आउट होने के पहले उन्होंने 33 गेंदों में 61 रन बनाए जिसमें 6 चौके और 4 छक्के शामिल हैं। 

इस टेस्ट में ऋषभ पंत
पहली पारी: 98 में से 40 (स्ट्राइक रेट 40.82)
दूसरी पारी: 33 में से 61 (स्ट्राइक रेट 184.85)


 
टेस्ट में भारत के लिए सबसे तेज़ 50 (गेंदों का सामना करके)
28 ऋषभ पंत बनाम श्रीलंका बेंगलुरु 2022
29 ऋषभ पंत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया सिडनी 2025*
30 कपिल देव बनाम पाकिस्तान कराची 1982
31 शार्दुल ठाकुर बनाम इंग्लैंड द ओवल 2021
31 यशस्वी जयसवाल बनाम बैन कानपुर 2024

भारत की दूसरी पारी के 14वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर बोलैंड (Scott Boland) द्वारा विराट कोहली को 6 रन पर आउट करने के बाद ऋषभ पंत बल्लेबाजी करने आए। इस सीरीज में आठवीं बार कोहली एक ही अंदाज में आउट हुए, उन्होंने ऑफ स्टंप लाइन के बाहर फेंकी गई गेंद पर शॉट खेलने की कोशिश की। 


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बुमराह को स्कैन के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया, विराट कोहली की भारत के कप्तान के रूप में वापसी
होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो