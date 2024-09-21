ऋषभ पंत ने ठोका जोरदार शतक, फैंस ने कहा Comeback हो तो ऐसा, धोनी के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की

Rishabh Pant at number 5 in the Test cricket:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 21, 2024
97(118), 89*(138), 8(11), 96(97), 36(26), 50(31), 146(111), 57(86), 46(45), 93(104), 39(52) & 109(128)
- The best WK batter in Tests in this generation
Welcome back, Rishabh Pant—the heartbeat of Test cricket
Rishabh Pant... What a comeback !! Can change a game in one session, 100s in SA, Eng and Aus. Mark my words, he is set to be a Test great.
Nothing excites more than watching Rishabh Pant in whites. A comeback everyone waited for a long time
