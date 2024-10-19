ऋषभ पंत के आउट होने पर स्टेडियम में छाया सन्नाटा, गौतम-राहुल का रिएक्शन हुआ Viral

Day 3 - Couldn't keep the wickets as the ball hit on the knee.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2024
Day 4 - Scored 99 runs.
Look at the Chinnaswamy crowds reactions when Rishabh Pant got out on 99 runs.
Indian wicketkeepers to dismiss on 99 in Tests:
MS Dhoni Vs England in 2012..
Rishabh Pant Vs New Zealand in 2024.
Another one into Rishabh Pant's 90s collection #WTC25 | #INDvNZ:
Oh man!! This hurts!! This is the 7th time he got out in 90s
Words really can't express what a magical player he is! #RishabhPant
Rishabh Pant have more 90's than centuries in Test Cricket
Rishabh Pant have more 90's than centuries in Test Cricket

100 - 6
90's - 7
92,92,97,91,96,94,99 #Rishabpant
Rishabh Pant has never been out in the 60s, 70s, or 80s. He's now been out 7 times in the 90s, out of 13 90+ scores.
Rishabh Pant deserved a century... That was another Pant special, with the highlight that amazing six that went out of the ground.

Missed watching him in Test cricket (except against Australia of course).
#INDvNZ
Missed watching him in Test cricket (except against Australia of course).#INDvNZ
@SpaceX has competition
just realised Rishabh Pant was born in Roorkee
