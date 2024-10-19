Select Your Language

ऋषभ पंत के आउट होने पर स्टेडियम में छाया सन्नाटा, गौतम-राहुल का रिएक्शन हुआ Viral

कृति शर्मा

, शनिवार, 19 अक्टूबर 2024 (16:28 IST)
Rishabh Pant out on 99 India vs New Zealand 1st Test : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच बेंगलुरु में खेले जा रहे पहले मैच में ऋषभ पंत धुआंधार बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और सरफराज खान के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने  भारत को बढ़त बनाने में मदद भी की, वे भारतीय टीम को अच्छी स्थिति में खड़ा करने के साथ साथ अपने 7वें शतक की और भी बढ़ रहे थे लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से 99 पर आउट हो गए।


ऋषभ पंत की ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी से कौन वाकिफ नहीं है, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसी खतरनाक टीम उनका लोहा मानती है, गाबा में उन्होंने जो कारनामा किया था उसे पूरी दुनिया जानती है। दिसंबर 2022 में हुए भयानक एक्सीडेंट के बाद ऋषभ पंत ने चेन्नई में खेले गए बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच में अपना छठा शतक ठोका था और इस मैच में भी ऋषभ उस फॉर्म को बरकरार रखते हुए अपना 7वां शतक जड़ भारत के लिए टेस्ट क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा सेंचुरी बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी बन जाते लेकिन सातवां शतक तो नहीं बना वे 7वीं बार नर्वस नाइंटीज में आउट हो बैठे।


उन्हें विलियम ओ रूर्के (William ORourke) ने बोल्ड किया, इसके बाद पुरे स्टेडियम में सन्नाटा छा गया, उनके साथ बल्लेबाजी कर रहे के एल राहुल समेत कोई भी इसे प्रोसेस नहीं कर पा रहा था। सारे फैंस जहां ऋषभ पंत के शतक का जश्न बनाने के लिए तैयार ही थे उसी वक्त ऋषभ बस एक रन से चूक गए। एमएस धोनी के बाद पंत किसी टेस्ट में 99 रन पर आउट होने वाले दूसरे भारतीय विकेटकीपर हैं।


टेस्ट में 99 पर आउट होने वाले विकेटकीपर:
ब्रेंडन मैकुलम (न्यूजीलैंड) बनाम श्रीलंका, नेपियर, 2005
एमएस धोनी (IND) बनाम इंग्लैंड, नागपुर, 2012
जॉनी बेयरस्टो (इंग्लैंड) बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका, ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड, 2017
ऋषभ पंत (IND) बनाम NZ, बेंगलुरु, 2024
 

 
नर्वस नाइंटीज में आउट हुए भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट 
10 - सचिन तेंदुलकर
9- राहुल द्रविड़
7-ऋषभ पंत
5 - सुनील गावस्कर
5 - एमएस धोनी
5 - वीरेंद्र सहवाग

 
यह 7वीं बार है जब ऋषभ पंत 90s में आउट हुए हैं
 
159* सिडनी
146 एजबेस्टन
114 ओवल
109 चेपक
101 अहमदाबाद
100* न्यूलैंड्स
89* गाबा
93 मीरपुर
97 सिडनी
96 चिनास्वामी
92 राजकोट
92 हैदराबाद
91 चेपक
99 चिन्नास्वामी

ऋषभ पंत टेस्ट क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा शतक जड़ने वाले विकेट कीपर बनने से सिर्फ एक रन से चुके, वे इस लिस्ट में संयुक्त रूप से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ हैं। 
 
टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत के लिए सबसे ज्यादा शतक जड़ने वाले भारतीय विकेटकीपर: 
ऋषभ पंत- 6 शतक
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी- 6 शतक
ऋद्धिमान साहा- 3 शतक
फारुख इंजीनियर- 2 शतक
सैयद किरमानी- 2 शतक


फैंस का टुटा दिल 



