वह संन्यास क्यों ले? उसका रिकॉर्ड सब बोलता है, रिटायरमेंट की खबरों के बीच AB de Villiers ने किया रोहित को बैक

WD Sports Desk

गुरुवार, 13 मार्च 2025 (16:34 IST)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के महान बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलियर्स (AB de Villiers) का मानना है कि रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) को संन्यास लेने की कोई जरूरत नहनीं है और वह वनडे क्रिकेट के महानतम कप्तानों में से एक होंगे।चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी (Champions Trophy) के बाद रोहित के संन्यास की अटकलें तेज थी लेकिन 37 वर्ष के रोहित ने भारत को तीसरी बार खिताब दिलाने के बाद इन अटकलों को खारिज किया।

डिविलियर्स ने अपने यूट्यूब चैनल पर कहा ,‘‘ दूसरे कप्तानों की तुलना में रोहित का जीत का प्रतिशत देखिये, करीब 74 प्रतिशत है जो अतीत के बाकी कप्तानों से बेहतर है।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ अगर वह खेलता रहा तो सर्वकालिक सर्वश्रेष्ठ वनडे कप्तानों में से एक होगा।’’



 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ वह संन्यास क्यों ले? उसका बतौर कप्तान ही नहीं बल्कि बल्लेबाज के तौर पर भी शानदार रिकॉर्ड है। चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल में उसने 76 रन बनाकर भारत को शानदार शुरूआत दी और जीत की नींव रखी। जब दबाव चरम पर था तब उसने मोर्चे से अगुवाई की।’’


डिविलियर्स ने कहा ,‘‘ रोहित शर्मा को संन्यास लेने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। उसे किसी आलोचना को सुनने की भी जरूरत नहीं है । उसका रिकॉर्ड ही उसके लिए बोलता है। उसने अपने खेल को भी बदल दिया है। पावरप्ले में बतौर सलामी बल्लेबाज उसका स्ट्राइक रेट उतना ज्यादा नहीं था लेकिन 2022 के बाद से पहले पावरप्ले में यह 115 हो गया है। यही महान और अच्छे में फर्क होता है।’’ (भाषा) 


