आर अश्विन ने ट्वीट कर ऐसे दिया पूर्व कप्तान कोहली को ट्रिब्यूट

webdunia
सोमवार, 17 जनवरी 2022 (16:13 IST)
नई दिल्ली: विराट कोहली के टेस्ट कप्तानी से इस्तीफ़ा देने के बाद सीमित ओवर के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उनके इस फ़ैसले से वह आश्चर्यचकित हैं। टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ियों ने भी कोहली के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर भावनात्मक संदेश दिए, वहीं पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने इसे एक 'ख़राब दिन' कहा।

टीम के मुख्य स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने लिखा, "कोहली ने बहुत ऊंचा बेंचमार्क सेट किया है और जो भी नया कप्तान बनेगा उसके लिए यह किसी 'सिरदर्द' से कम नहीं होगा।" वहीं इशांत शर्मा ने अभी से लेकर दिल्ली के रणजी ट्रॉफ़ी के दिनों तक को याद किया। इसके अलावा मोहम्मद शमी, उमेश यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह और ऋषभ पंत ने भी कोहली के नेतृत्व के प्रति अपना आभार प्रकट किया।
अश्विन ने ट्वीटर पर लिखा, "क्रिकेट कप्तानों को उनके रिकॉर्ड और जीतों के लिए जाना जाता है, लेकिन कोहली को उनके विरासत के लिए जाना जाएगा। उन्होंने अपने आने वाले उत्तराधिकारी के लिए एक कठिन बेंचमार्क बनाया है, जिसके आस-पास भी जाना आसान नहीं होगा। हम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और श्रीलंका की जीतों की बात करते हैं, लेकिन ये जीतें तमाम प्रयासों के बीज से उगने वाली फसल हैं। विराट ने जो बीज बोया है, वह भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।"
इशांत ने बचपन के दिनों को याद करते हुए लिखा हैं, "हमने बचपन से एक दूसरे के साथ ड्रेसिंग रूम साझा की है। उन सभी यादों के लिए शुक्रिया। तब हमने नहीं सोचा था कि मैं भारत के लिए 100 टेस्ट खेलूंगा और तुम मेरे कप्तान होगे। हमने लगातार दिल से और बहुत मेहनत से क्रिकेट खेला और अब हम यहां हैं।" इसके बाद इशांत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और साउथ अफ़्रीका में मिली जीतों की बात की।पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने कहा कि कोहली ने अपना सिर ऊंचा रखते हुए कप्तानी से विदा लिया है।

बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने भी कहा कि वह और बीसीसीआई कोहली के फ़ैसले का सम्मान करते हैं और वह टीम के एक अहम सदस्य बने रहेंगे। गांगुली ने कहा, "मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से विराट को भारतीय टीम में उनके योगदान के लिए धन्यवाद देता हूं। उनके नेतृत्व में भारतीय टीम ने तीनों फ़ॉर्मैट में बहुत अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। यह उनका व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है और बीसीसीआई इसका सम्मान करता है। वह टीम के एक अहम सदस्य बने रहेंगे और बल्ले के साथ टीम को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे। सभी अच्छी चीजों का अंत होता है और यह एक सुखद समाप्ति है।"(वार्ता)

