आर अश्विन ने ट्वीट कर ऐसे दिया पूर्व कप्तान कोहली को ट्रिब्यूट

अश्विन ने ट्वीटर पर लिखा, "क्रिकेट कप्तानों को उनके रिकॉर्ड और जीतों के लिए जाना जाता है, लेकिन कोहली को उनके विरासत के लिए जाना जाएगा। उन्होंने अपने आने वाले उत्तराधिकारी के लिए एक कठिन बेंचमार्क बनाया है, जिसके आस-पास भी जाना आसान नहीं होगा। हम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और श्रीलंका की जीतों की बात करते हैं, लेकिन ये जीतें तमाम प्रयासों के बीज से उगने वाली फसल हैं। विराट ने जो बीज बोया है, वह भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।"
Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022
Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done @imVkohli on the headache you
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022इशांत ने बचपन के दिनों को याद करते हुए लिखा हैं, "हमने बचपन से एक दूसरे के साथ ड्रेसिंग रूम साझा की है। उन सभी यादों के लिए शुक्रिया। तब हमने नहीं सोचा था कि मैं भारत के लिए 100 टेस्ट खेलूंगा और तुम मेरे कप्तान होगे। हमने लगातार दिल से और बहुत मेहनत से क्रिकेट खेला और अब हम यहां हैं।" इसके बाद इशांत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और साउथ अफ़्रीका में मिली जीतों की बात की।पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने कहा कि कोहली ने अपना सिर ऊंचा रखते हुए कप्तानी से विदा लिया है।
Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I'll play 100 test matches for India.
बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने भी कहा कि वह और बीसीसीआई कोहली के फ़ैसले का सम्मान करते हैं और वह टीम के एक अहम सदस्य बने रहेंगे। गांगुली ने कहा, "मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से विराट को भारतीय टीम में उनके योगदान के लिए धन्यवाद देता हूं। उनके नेतृत्व में भारतीय टीम ने तीनों फ़ॉर्मैट में बहुत अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। यह उनका व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है और बीसीसीआई इसका सम्मान करता है। वह टीम के एक अहम सदस्य बने रहेंगे और बल्ले के साथ टीम को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे। सभी अच्छी चीजों का अंत होता है और यह एक सुखद समाप्ति है।"(वार्ता)
All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well pic.twitter.com/0LhXJmxTaO— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 15, 2022
Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022