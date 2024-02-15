Select Your Language

Sarfaraz Khan के Run Out होने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने क्यों फेंकी अपनी कैप?

IND vs ENG 3rd Test : सरफराज खान ने अपना अर्धशतक पूरा करने के लिए 7 चौके और एक छक्का लगाया। उन्होंने अर्द्धशतक जड़ दिखाया कि क्यों घरेलु क्रिकेट खेलना जरुरी है

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2024 (16:54 IST)
  • Sarfaraz Khan ने अपने पहले मैच में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जड़ा अर्द्धशतक
  • सरफराज के रन आउट होने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने फेंकी अपनी कैप 
  • फैन्स ने रविंद्र जडेजा को कहा 'Selfish'

Rohit Sharma Throws Cap after Sarfaraz khan Run Out IND vs ENG 3rd Test : राजकोट के Niranjan Shah Stadium रहे तीसरे मैच में डेब्यूटांट सरफराज खान ने अपनी बल्लेबाजी से बताया कि क्यों डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट खेलना ज़रूरी होता है। सरफराज सालों से भारतीय टीम  प्रयास कर रहे थे लेकिन उन्हें आज से पहले मौका नहीं मिला। पिछले चार सालों से उनका घरेलू क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन रहा है।


आज उनकी सारी दिखाई देती है। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड जैसी मजबूत टीम के सामने 48 गेंदों में 50 रन बनाए। उनके पिता उन्हें देख बेहद खुश हैं। जब उन्हें डेब्यू कैप दी गई थी तो वे काफी इमोशनल हो गए थे। उन्होंने उस कैप को चूमा और अपने बेटे को गले लगाया। युवा बल्लेबाज ने अपने कौशल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए अर्धशतक लगाया। यह पारी उनकी उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि मैच के रोमांच को बढ़ा देती है, खासकर जब वह रवींद्र जड़ेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) के साथ साझेदारी कर रहे थे, जिन्होंने इस मैच में अपना शतक पूरा किया।

ALSO READ: सालों से संघर्ष कर रहे Sarfaraz Khan को मिला भारत के लिए खेलने का मौका, पिता की आँखें हुई नम

Run Out होने से पहले उन्होंने 66 गेंदों में 62 रन बनाए। यह दर्शाता है कि उनका जूनून और खुद पर विश्वास उनके डर से कई ऊपर है। लेकिन आउट होने के बाद वे खुद से खुश नहीं दिखाई दे रहे थे वे शतक जड़ इस मैच को अपने और अपने देश के लिए और भी ख़ास बनाना चाहते हैं। 


रोहित शर्मा ने गुस्से में फेंकी कैप 
जिस तरह से Sarfaraz Run Out हुए कई लोगों रिएक्शन यह कहता है कि रविंद्र जडेजा की वजह से वे आउट हुए, उनके ही हाँ ना के चक्कर में सरफराज रन आउट हुए। सरफराज के आउट होने के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने गुस्से में अपनी कैप फेंकी, कुछ लोगों  है कि उन्होंने रविंद्र जडेजा की वजह से ऐसा किया। 
 



ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जड़ा शतक, तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड

पूर्व रणजी क्रिकेटर जैस्मीन नायक का निधन, पठान और पंड्या बंधुओं को देते थे कोचिंग

