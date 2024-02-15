Sarfaraz Khan के Run Out होने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने क्यों फेंकी अपनी कैप?

Sarfaraz Khan is disappointed in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/GR0VkBTk7J— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2024
जडेजा पहले Yes बोलते हैं जब दूसरा बल्लेबाज आधी क्रीज पर पहुँच जाता है तो No No No— रोशनपुरिया (@Roshan_4IND) February 15, 2024
जडेजा ने बहुत बल्लेबाजों को इस तरह से आउट कराया है,, जडेजा अपने लिए खेलते हैं। #INDvsENGTest #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/gkU0Mwpg9Y
Angry Rohit Sharma when Sarfaraz Khan got run-out.
- Feel for Sarfaraz Khan. pic.twitter.com/M1A2Y4ohL7— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2024
Rohit sharma was not happy with Sarfaraz run out....— Neha Bisht (@neha_bisht12) February 15, 2024
He know jadeja was selfish#INDvsENGTest #SarfarazKhan #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/93cGrcOjXO
Today Sarfaraz Khan was about to score a century but selfish Jadeja got him run out.#SarfarazKhan #INDvsENGTest
pic.twitter.com/eYZnaz4Rmk
— ShivRaj Yadav (@shivayadav87) February 15, 2024
This Jadeja run out of Sarfaraz felt as painful as the Hardik run out in the Champions Trophy final in 2017
I think everyone of us wanted Sarfaraz to score a hundred before close of play today. It was magical while it lasted. #INDvENG #Jadeja#SarfarazKhan
— Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) February 15, 2024