सचिन के बेटे हैं अर्जुन इसलिए मिली मुंबई में जगह, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने लगाया आरोप

Sachin tendulkar said before Auction#IPLAuctions2021 #ArjunTendulkar #nepotism
Mumbai Indians buying Arjun Tendulkar and supporting nepotism in a sport like cricket . Not my franchise .
Arjun Tendulkar...
Arjun Tendulkar...

If that doesnt happen, Bollywood would be so sad that theres no Nepotism in Cricket...
For those nepotism ke chhode...
Arjun Tendulkar smashed two back to back attacking innings in Club Cricket before this Auction and he sold out to Mumbai Indians.
Congratulations Arjun Tendulkar @mipaltan #IPL2021Auction
Arjun Tendulkar was in Auction anyone could buy him but no one bid & Mumbai Indians buys him at his base price. He was also their support bowler last season. Then, how Nepotism angle came here.#IPLAuctions2021
— (@Pallette_) February 18, 202121 साल के अर्जुन ने हाल में मुंबई की सीनियर टीम की ओर से पदार्पण किया जब वे हरियाणा के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय टी-20 चैंपियनशिप सैयद मुश्ताक अली टूर्नामेंट में खेले। इस बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज और बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज ने अब मुंबई के लिए टी-20 प्रारुप में दो मैच खेलते हुए 3 रन बनाने के अलावा 2 विकेट चटकाए हैं।