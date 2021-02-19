Select Your Language

सचिन के बेटे हैं अर्जुन इसलिए मिली मुंबई में जगह, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने लगाया आरोप

शुक्रवार, 19 फ़रवरी 2021 (12:49 IST)
आईपीएल नीलामी में जिस नाम की बोली पर सबकी निगाहें थी वह मैक्सवेल, जेसन रॉय या स्मिथ पर नहीं बल्कि महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर के बेटे अर्जुन तेंदुलकर पर थी। 
 
लोगों में यह जानने की उत्सुकता थी कि सचिन के बेटे अर्जुन को कोई फ्रैंचाइजी खरीदने में दिलचस्पी रखती भी है या नहीं। जहां सचिन दाएं हाथ के एक महान बल्लेबाज थे वहीं उनका बेटा बांए हाथ का तेज गेंदबाज है। 
 
नीलामी की प्रक्रिया होती गई लेकिन अर्जुन का नाम नहीं आया। नीलामी के ठीक अंत में अर्जुन तेंदुलकर के नाम की घोषणा हुई और मुंबई की टेबल पर बैठे जहीर खान ने उनको टीम में लेने के लिए बोली लगाई। किसी दूसरे फ्रैंचाइजी के बोली न लगाने पर अर्जुन तेंदुलकर को मुंबई इंडियन्स ने 20 लाख में खरीद लिया।
 
 
हालांकि इसके बाद ट्विटर पर दिलचस्प मुकाबला शुरु हुआ। कुछ फैंस का मानना था कि अर्जुन सचिन के बेटे हैं इसलिए उनको अन्य खिलाड़ियों के मुकाबले तरजीह मिली। वहीं दूसरे फैंस का मानना है कि ऐसा तो नहीं है कि वह बुरे प्रदर्शन के बावजूद अंतिम ग्यारह में है , फिर अर्जुन पर ऐसे आरोप क्यों लग रहे हैं। 

21 साल के अर्जुन ने हाल में मुंबई की सीनियर टीम की ओर से पदार्पण किया जब वे हरियाणा के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय टी-20 चैंपियनशिप सैयद मुश्ताक अली टूर्नामेंट में खेले। इस बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज और बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज ने अब मुंबई के लिए टी-20 प्रारुप में दो मैच खेलते हुए 3 रन बनाने के अलावा 2 विकेट चटकाए हैं।

सैयद मुश्ताक अली खेलने के बाद ही अर्जुन आईपीएल में पंजीकरण के लिए योग्य हो गए थे। 1114 खिलाड़ियों ने पंजीकरण कराया था लेकिन बोलियों के लिए 292 खिलाड़ी ही रजिस्टर हुए। इनमें से 61 खिलाड़ियों को चुना जाना था। अर्जुन इन सारी बाधाओं को पार कर मुंबई इंडियन्स की टीम तक पहुंच गए। अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों की श्रेणी में होने के कारण अर्जुन तेंदुलकर का बेस प्राइस 20 लाख था।

अर्जुन को पहले भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम के बल्लेबाजों को नेट पर गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखा गया है। वे श्रीलंका दौरे पर भारत की अंडर-19 टीम की अगुवाई कर चुके हैं।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

