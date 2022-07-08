Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सचिन तेंदुलकर सौरव गांगुली को दादा नहीं कहते हैं दादी, कारण बताया वीडियो में

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शुक्रवार, 8 जुलाई 2022 (20:00 IST)
एक दौर था जब दुनिया के महानतम बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर और सौरव गांगुली की सलामी जोड़ी पर यह निर्भर करता था कि भारत मैच जीतेगा या नहीं। फिर कुछ सालों बाद युवा चेहरे आए लेकिन यह जोड़ी लंबे समय तक सलामत रही।

सचिन तेंदुलकर और सौरव गांगुली ने लंबे समय तक भारत के लिए पारी की शुरुआत की तब भी जब गांगुली कप्तान बना दिए गए, क्योंकि सचिन का रिकॉर्ड कप्तानी में खासा खराब था।

अगर यह कहें कि सौरव गांगुली को सबसे अच्छे से जानने वाले लोगों में एक सचिन तेंदुलकर का भी नाम है तो गलत नहीं होगा। आज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने यह भी बताया कि वह दादा को दादी क्यों कहते हैं।

अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर वीडियो अपलोड करके यह बताया कि वह सौरव गांगुली को दादी क्यों कहते हैं।दरअसल 13 साल की उम्र में जब मास्टर ब्लास्टर बंगाल टाइगर से मिले थे तो उन्होंने दादा की जगह दादी कह दिए थे।

दरअसल यह दोनों क्रिकेटर 14 साल की उम्र में इंदौर में मिले थे और कैंप में करीब 1.5 महीना रहे थे।इस दौरान ही दोनों की दोस्ती परवान चढ़ी थी।सचिन ने अपने पुराने दोस्त के लिए कैप्शन में बंगाली भाषा का प्रयोग किया।
इन क्रिकेटरों ने दी सौरव गांगुली को बधाई

भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने शुक्रवार को अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मनाया।गांगुली को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने कहा, "जन्मदिन मुबारक दादा। आप एक बेहतरीन दोस्त, एक दमदार कप्तान और एक ऐसे वरिष्ठ रहे हैं जिससे हर युवा खिलाड़ी सीखना चाहेगा।"
शिखर धवन ने ट्वीट किया, "जन्मदिन की ढेरों बधाई दादा। आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ और अनंत खुशियों से भरे जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।"
भारतीय टीम के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, "एक महान खिलाड़ी, बेहतरीन नेता, बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष और मेरे कप्तान। जन्मदिन की बहुत शुभकामनाएं दादा, आपका आने वाला साल मंगलमय हो। आपके साथ हमेशा प्यार।"
नैटवेस्ट सीरीज़ 2002 के यादगार फाइनल में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे मोहम्मद कैफ़ ने ट्वीट किया, "एक बेहतरीन बल्लेबाज से लेकर एक बेहतरीन कप्तान तक और अब पूरे भारतीय क्रिकेट का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं, मेरे पसंदीदा कप्तान मेंटर को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।"
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के शीर्ष खिलाड़ी चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने ट्वीट किया, "एक महान नेता को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आपके विशेष दिन पर आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की कामना करता हूं।"

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

सिर्फ चर्चा ही नहीं, ‘Bazball’ ही पसंद नहीं है इंग्लैंड के कोच मक्कलम को!

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos