Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

केएल राहुल की जगह संजू सैमसन को जगह ना देने पर क्रिकेट फैंस हुए नाराज

हमें फॉलो करें Sanju Samson
मंगलवार, 13 सितम्बर 2022 (13:21 IST)
टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए हाल ही में चयन समिति ने बुरे फॉर्म से गुजर रहे केएल राहुल को टीम में बनाए रखा है वहीं संजू सैमसन से दूरी बनाए रखी। इस कारण कई क्रिकेट फैंस बीसीसीआई चयन समिति से नाराज है और उन्होंने इस बात का गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला।

किशोरावस्था में ही अपने प्रदर्शन से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले सैमसन ने यहां 2015 में जिंबाब्वे के खिलाफ टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया लेकिन तब से केरल के इस क्रिकेटर ने अब तक सिर्फ 7 वनडे और 16 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबले ही खेले हैं।

सैमसन को अंतत: हाल में आयरलैंड, वेस्टइंडीज और जिंबाब्वे के दौरे पर जाने वाली दूसरे दर्जे की भारतीय टीम में जगह मिली इस कारण टी-20 की संख्या दोहरे अंक में गई, वहीं पिछले साल श्रीलंका से खेले गए 3 वनडे और टी-20 भी इसमें शामिल हैं। यूएई में एशिया कप में हालांकि एक बार फिर नियमित विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत के लिए उन्हें जगह खाली की। ऋषभ पंत एक ऐसे विकेटकीपर हैं जो 3 से 4 बार टीम इंडिया को हार से जीत की दहलीज पर ले गए हैं। उनको हटाकर टीम संजू सैमसन को नहीं ले सकती लेकिन बुरे फॉर्म से गुजर रहे केएल राहुल की जगह संजू सैमसन को खिलाया जा सकता था।
webdunia

केएल राहुल का एशिया कप में था बुरा प्रदर्शन

भारत के लिए शीर्ष तीन बल्लेबाजी क्रम में लोकेश राहुल के पावर प्ले में विकेट बचाने की योजना टीम की मुश्किलें बढ़ा रही है।इसमें कोई शक नहीं की राहुल के पास प्रतिभा की कोई कमी नहीं है लेकिन वह एशिया कप में अपनी प्रतिष्ठा के अनुसार बल्लेबाजी करने में विफल रहे।

केएल राहुल ने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ एकमात्र अर्धशतक जड़ा लेकिन तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी थी। कुल 5 मैचों में केएल राहुल ने सिर्फ 132 रन बनाए।हर मैच में या तो वह सस्ते में आउट हो गए या फिर शुरुआत को भुना नहीं पाए। इस कारण ट्विटर पर संजू सैमसन के समर्थन में कई ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

स्कूल क्रिकेट का होगा अलग बोर्ड, पूर्व क्रिकेटर दिलीप वेंगसरकर ने की ISBC की आधिकारिक घोषणा

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos