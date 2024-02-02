Select Your Language

14 रनों पर पाक मूल स्पिनर को विकेट देकर रोहित शर्मा ने दिया ड्रीम डेब्यू (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2024 (11:59 IST)
विशाखापट्टनम में भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी यशस्वी जयसवाल और रोहित शर्मा की सलामी जोड़ी ने पहले विकेट के लिये 40 रन जोड़े। रोहित शर्मा को 14 रन पर इंग्लैंड की ओर टेस्ट में पर्दापण करने वाले शोएब बशीर ने पोप के हाथों कैच आउट कराकर अपना पहला विकेट लिया। इसके बाद बल्लेबाजी करने आये शुभमन गिल 34 रन को 29वें ओवर में जेम्स एंडरसन ने विकेटकीपर बेन फोक्स के हाथों कैच आउट कराकर पवेलियन भेज दिया।

भारत ने लंच तक 31 ओवर में 103 रन बना लिये है और उसके दो बेहतरीन बल्लेबाज पवेलियन लौट चुके है। यशस्वी नाबाद 51 रन और श्रयेस अय्यर शून्य पर क्रीज पर मौजूद है।इंग्लैंड की ओर से लंच तक शोएब बशीर और जेम्स एंडरसन ने एक-एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।


पिछले मैच में वीजा संबंधी कारणों के कारण टीम से बाहर बैठे पाक मूल के स्पिनर शोएब बशीर को भारतीय कप्तान का पहला विकेट मिला, और वह इंग्लैंड का खाता खुलवाने में सफल रहे। भारतीय कप्तान का फॉर्म चिंता का विषय है जिसकी चर्चा ट्विटर पर होने लग गई। वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के बाद रोहित शर्मा के बल्ले से कोई भी अर्धशतक नहीं आया है।


