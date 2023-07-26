Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पहले 7 टेस्ट में कम से कम 50 पार, इस पाक बल्लेबाज ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2023 (15:02 IST)
PAKvsSL हाल ही में पाकिस्तान बनाम श्रीलंका के पहले टेस्ट मैच में श्रीलंकाई जमीन पर पहला दोहरा शतक लगाने वाले पहले पाक बल्लेबाज बने सौद शकील ने एक और कारनामा कर दिया है। वह अपन पहले 7 टेस्ट मैचों की 8 पारियों में से कम से कम 50 पार जाने वाले विश्व के एकमात्र ऐसे टेस्ट बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं।

दिसंबर 2022 में अपना टेस्ट पदार्पण करने वाले साउद शकील के पास पहले मैच में शतक बनाने का मौका था लेकिन वह 76 रनों पर आउट हो गए थे। तब से लेकर अब तक उन्होंने कम से कम 50 से ज्यादा रनों का स्कोर जरूर खड़ा किया है। 7 मैचों में अब शकील के  6 अर्धशतक 1 शतक और 1 दोहरा शतक शामिल है।





हालांकि इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ अपना टेस्ट करियर शुरु करने वाले साउद शकील सबसे पहली टेस्ट पारी में 37 रनों पर आउट हो गए थे लेकिन फिर उन्होंने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। उन्होंने अब तक इंग्लैंड, न्यूजीलैंड और श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा
Home
Explore
Photos
Videos