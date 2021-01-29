Select Your Language

पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने की पाक टीम की तारीफ, शोएब ने कहा फैंटा लगा दिया (वीडियो)

शुक्रवार, 29 जनवरी 2021 (20:09 IST)
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम का प्रदर्शन कई समय से अच्छा नहीं हुआ है। विदेशी दौरों पर टीम को जीत नसीब नहीं होती और बमुश्किल टीमें पाक से यूएई में खेलेने को राजी होती है। दो साल पहले श्रीलंका ने पाक में खेलने का साहस जुटाया था। इसके बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका भी पाक में टेस्ट खेलने को राजी हुई।
 
कराची के नेशनल स्टेडियम में खेले गए पहले टेस्ट में पाकिस्तान ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 7 विकेट से हरा दिया जिससे पूर्व क्रिकेटर काफी खुश दिखे। खासकर रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस के नाम से मशहूर तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर। अपने बेबाक राय के लिए जाने जाने वाले शोएब ने अपने यू ट्यूब चैनल पर कहा कि पाक टीम ने तो दक्षिण अफ्रीका  पर फैंटा लगा दिया। 
कराची टेस्ट में मिली जीत को यादगार बताते हुए शोएब ने कहा कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टेस्ट टीम कराची टेस्ट में औसत से कम लगी जिसका श्रेय पाकिस्तान के जवान लड़को को जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने पाक स्पिनर्स यासिर शाह और नुमान अली की तारीफ करी। साथ ही टीम में 10 साल बाद शामिल हुए फवाद आलम को भी सराहा जिन्हें शतक जड़ने के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच मिला। 
 
शोएब के अलावा पूर्व पाक ऑलराउंडर और कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी ने कहा कि इस जीत की टीम को बहुत जरूरत थी। स्थितियां पाक टीम के पक्ष में थी लेकिन टीम ने कठिन समय से वापसी की। उन्होंने पाक टीम को दूसरे टेस्ट के लिए शुभकामनाएं भी दी।
पूर्व ऑफ स्पिनर सईद अजमल ने भी पाक टीम को मुबारकबाद देते हुए कहा कि फवाद आलम, नुमान अली और यासिर शाह को इस जीत का क्रेडिट जाता है। टीम ने अनुभव और संयम का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बेहतरीन मुजायरा किया है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

