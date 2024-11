श्रेयस अय्यर ने रणजी में मचाया कोहराम, IPL Mega Auction में यह टीम लगा सकती है बड़ी बोली

Shreyas Iyer in this Ranji season so far:

4 innings

405 runs

101.25 Average

87.47 Strike Rate



Smashed a double century with 9 sixes today after scoring 142 in the last game...



Now scored 6000+ FC runs with 49 Avg & 79 Strike Rate...

147 sixes in 79 FC Games! pic.twitter.com/q4Q9lUV3am