गुजरात ने की एक बड़ी गलती, भारी पड़ सकता है यह निर्णय

CAPTAIN GILL reporting!
is ready to lead the Titans in the upcoming season with grit and exuberance
Wishing you only the best for this new innin #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/PrYlgNBtNU
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 27, 2023
शुभमन गिल पिछले 2 वर्षों से उनके सलामी बल्लेबाज हैं और इस सीजन IPL 2023 में उन्होंने 890 रन बनाए और Orange Cap Holder थे। गिल का प्रदर्शन एक सीज़न में 973 रन के Virat Kohli के सर्वकालिक रिकॉर्ड के बाद दूसरे स्थान पर है। यह सत्र शुभमन गिल के लिए यादगार था क्योंकि इस सत्र से पहले उनका एक भी शतक नहीं था और इस बार उन्होंने 3 शतक जड़ दिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने 4 अर्धशतक भी जड़े। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 129 रना जो क्वालिफायर 2 में मुंबई के खिलाफ आया।
I'm telling you if Captaincy affect his game even a 10% then I won't support this franchise @gujarat_titans ... Shubman Gill is not virat kohli who can handle both his game & Captaincy. We had Other options as Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson etc.— Tasneem Hanif (@TsneemKhatai) November 27, 2023
Captain Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/O3uISuFe4m
Kane Williamson should have been the captain.— TMS (@TMS205) November 27, 2023
Gill is very young and a great player, he needs to be nurtured and not burdened by captaincy.
Another terrible decision by the upper management of Gujrat Titans.
Kane Williamson is the only right answer!— TMS (@TMS205) November 25, 2023
Gill is to young to be burdened with captaincy, he needs a mentor who can teach him how to be a great captain! pic.twitter.com/A4GhHm9GqK