कोहली को ODI कप्तानी से निकालने का गांगुली का यह कारण फैंस के गले नहीं उतरा

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 10 दिसंबर 2021 (12:53 IST)
विराट कोहली ने जिस फॉर्मेट से क्रिकेट में खुद को लोकप्रिय किया था उस फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी ही विराट कोहली के हाथों से निकल गई। इस फैसले के बाद सौरव गांगुली के कुछ बयान मीडिया के हवाले से सोशल मीडिया पर देखे गए।

पहला तो यह कि गांगुली ने कहा कि सफेद गेंद से खेले जाने वाले दोनों फॉर्मेट में अलग अलग कप्तान नहीं रख सकता। जबकि महिला क्रिकेट को देखें तो वनडे क्रिकेट की कप्तान मिताली राज है और टी-20 मैचों की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत हैं।

यह कारण है कि क्रिकेट फैंस को इसमें बोर्ड के दोहरे मापदंड लगे। कुछ तो ट्विटर पर शेमऑनबीसीसीआई भी ट्रेंड करने लग गए। कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स ट्विटर पर देखे गए।

इसके अलावा सौरव गांगुली का एक बयान भी मीडिया की सुर्खियों में रहा। गांगुली ने कहा कि बीसीसीआई ने विराट कोहली से यह अनुरोध किया था कि वह टी-20 की कप्तानी ना छोड़े। लेकिन विराट ने जैसे ही टी-20 की कप्तानी छोड़ने का मन बनाया। वैसे ही बोर्ड को रोहित को वनडे टीम की कप्तानी सौंपने का निर्णय लेना पड़ा क्योंकि सफेद गेंद के अलग फॉर्मेट में अलग कप्तान नहीं होने चाहिए।
webdunia

बीसीसीआई ने सीमित ओवर की कप्तानी के लिये कोहली को धन्यवाद कहा

रोहित शर्मा को भारत की वनडे टीम का कप्तान नियुक्त करने के एक दिन बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने गुरूवार को विराट कोहली को अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान ‘साहस, जुनून और दृढ़निश्चय’ प्रदर्शित करने के लिये शुक्रिया कहा।

रोहित को टेस्ट प्रारूप में भी उप कप्तान बनाया गया जिसके कप्तान कोहली हैं। मुंबई का यह खिलाड़ी पहले ही भारत की टी20 टीम का कप्तान है।

बीसीसीआई ने रोहित को वनडे कप्तान की घोषणा करते हुए बयान में कहीं भी कोहली के नाम का जिक्र नहीं किया था। पर इसके एक दिन बाद बोर्ड ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘एक ऐसा नेतृत्वकर्ता जिसने टीम की साहस, जुनून और दृढ़ निश्चय से अगुआई की। आपका शुक्रिया कप्तान विराट कोहली। ’’
कोहली की कप्तानी 2017 में शुरू हुई थी जिसमें उन्होंने 95 में से 65 मैचों में देश को जीत दिलायी और उनका जीत का प्रतिशत 70.43 का रहा।टी20 विश्व कप के बाद उन्होंने टी20 कप्तानी छोड़ दी थी जिसमें टीम नाकआउट चरण में भी जगह नहीं बना सकी थी।
webdunia

रोहित की टी20 कप्तान के तौर पर पहली श्रृंखला न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पिछले महीने थी जिसमें टीम ने 3-0 से जीत दर्ज की थी।अब उनकी बड़ी परीक्षा दक्षिण अफ्रीका वनडे श्रृंखला होगी जिसके लिये अभी टीम की घोषणा होनी बाकी है।

