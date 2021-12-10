कोहली को ODI कप्तानी से निकालने का गांगुली का यह कारण फैंस के गले नहीं उतरा

India Men cannot have different captains for ODIs and T20Is, said Ganguly.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) December 9, 2021
Curiously, India Women had exactly that even before Raj retired from T20Is.
The less I think about all this, the better, I suppose.
BCCI: "It's not wise to have two different white ball captains."
also BCCI: *has two different white ball captains in Indian cricket women's team.*
Harmanpreet (in t20Is) & Mithali (in ODIs)
Harmanpreet (in t20Is) & Mithali (in ODIs)

Ganguly & Jay Shah's BCCI reeks of sheer hypocrisy and dirty politics !!— tanya (@tanyamidhaa) December 9, 2021
Sourav Ganguly should come out & give a statement on Virat Kohli's removal as ODI captain.
A former India captain on present India captain -- that's the least BCCI can do. They owe it to Virat.— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) December 9, 2021
On that note, I'll do a thread on Sourav's story as India captain 16 yrs ago. : )
I live in Australia and believe me, every time I talk about @imVkohli in front of my Aussie friends, they praise him a lot and say 'wish he was an Aus player'. Almost everyone respect him here but it's really pathetic to see the way BCCI is treating a legend.#ShameOnBCCI
— #We want aggressive Kohli back (@crickohli18) December 9, 2021
What Virat Kohli did for them for a whole decade
इसके अलावा सौरव गांगुली का एक बयान भी मीडिया की सुर्खियों में रहा। गांगुली ने कहा कि बीसीसीआई ने विराट कोहली से यह अनुरोध किया था कि वह टी-20 की कप्तानी ना छोड़े। लेकिन विराट ने जैसे ही टी-20 की कप्तानी छोड़ने का मन बनाया। वैसे ही बोर्ड को रोहित को वनडे टीम की कप्तानी सौंपने का निर्णय लेना पड़ा क्योंकि सफेद गेंद के अलग फॉर्मेट में अलग कप्तान नहीं होने चाहिए।
What they did with Virat Kohli in return #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/pap4HwQtlE— Abhinav (@TotalKohli) December 9, 2021
कोहली की कप्तानी 2017 में शुरू हुई थी जिसमें उन्होंने 95 में से 65 मैचों में देश को जीत दिलायी और उनका जीत का प्रतिशत 70.43 का रहा।टी20 विश्व कप के बाद उन्होंने टी20 कप्तानी छोड़ दी थी जिसमें टीम नाकआउट चरण में भी जगह नहीं बना सकी थी।
A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2021
Thank you Captain @imVkohli!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gz7r6KCuWF