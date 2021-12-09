क्रिकेटर्स और ओलंपियन्स ने जनरल विपिन रावत को ट्विटर पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

भारत के टेस्ट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ सीडीएस बिपिन रावत जी के असामयिक निधन से शोकमग्न हूं। उनके परिजनों और मित्रों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनायें।’’
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 8, 2021सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा ,‘‘ भारत के लिये जनरल बिपिन रावत का गर्व और प्रतिबद्धता प्रशंसनीय थी। भारत के लिये और हमारे रक्षाबलों के लिये यह दुखद दिन है।’’
मीराबाई ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ कुन्नूर के पास हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना की खबर बहुत ही दुखद।’’
Very sad to hear about the news …RIP #bipinrawat sir
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 8, 2021साइना ने लिखा ,‘‘ खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं। आरआईपी बिपिन रावत सर।’’
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the Army officials and IAF crew involved in the unfortunate helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God give them strength. Om shanti.
युवराज ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत , उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत और 11 अन्य रक्षाकर्मियों की असामयिक मृत्यु पर बहुत दुखी हूं। मेरी संवेदनायें उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।’
Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/XoCK64Q9wg
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 8, 2021भारत के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा कि जनरल रावत उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका समते 11 भारतीय सुरक्षाकर्मियों की मृत्यू की खबर अत्यंत दुखी कर देने वाली है। विपिन रावत द्वारा की गई देश की सेवा के लिए उन्हें नमन।
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2021पूर्व टेस्ट बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि जनरल विपिन रावत और उनकी पत्नि मधुलिका की मृत्यू काफी दुखी कर देने वाली है। देश विपिन रावत के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहेगा।