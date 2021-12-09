Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

क्रिकेटर्स और ओलंपियन्स ने जनरल विपिन रावत को ट्विटर पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

webdunia
गुरुवार, 9 दिसंबर 2021 (12:47 IST)
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय खेल जगत ने भी पूरे देश के साथ बुधवार को प्रमुख रक्षा अध्यक्ष (सीडीएस) जनरल बिपिन रावत और 12 अन्य की हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में मृत्यु पर शोक जताते हुए इसे देश के लिये दुखद दिन बताया है।

भारतीय वायुसेना ने बताया कि तमिलनाडु में कुन्नूर के पास हुई दुर्घटना में जनरल रावत, उनकी पत्नी और 11 अन्य की हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में मृत्यु हो गई।
भारत के टेस्ट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ सीडीएस बिपिन रावत जी के असामयिक निधन से शोकमग्न हूं। उनके परिजनों और मित्रों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनायें।’’
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा ,‘‘ भारत के लिये जनरल बिपिन रावत का गर्व और प्रतिबद्धता प्रशंसनीय थी। भारत के लिये और हमारे रक्षाबलों के लिये यह दुखद दिन है।’’

उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ जनरल रावत, श्रीमति रावत और इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे में मारे में सभी रक्षाकर्मियों के लिये प्रार्थना।’’

तोक्यो ओलंपिक की रजत पदक विजेता भारोत्तोलक मीराबाई चानू और लंदन ओलंपिक की कांस्य पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने भी श्रृद्धांजलि दी।
मीराबाई ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ कुन्नूर के पास हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना की खबर बहुत ही दुखद।’’
साइना ने लिखा ,‘‘ खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं। आरआईपी बिपिन रावत सर।’’

इसके अलावा ओलंपिक में जैवलिन थ्रो में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा ने जनरल रावत के परिवार को ढांढस बंधाई। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि जनरल रावत और जितने भी सुरक्षाकरमियों ने इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में अपनी जान गंवाई है उनके परिवारों के लिए मै प्राथना कर रहा हूं। इस दुख की घड़ी में ईशवर उनको ताकत दे।

पूर्व क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह, वीरेंद्र सहवाग और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया।
युवराज ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत , उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत और 11 अन्य रक्षाकर्मियों की असामयिक मृत्यु पर बहुत दुखी हूं। मेरी संवेदनायें उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।’
भारत के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा कि जनरल रावत उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका समते 11 भारतीय सुरक्षाकर्मियों की मृत्यू की खबर अत्यंत दुखी कर देने वाली है। विपिन रावत द्वारा की गई देश की सेवा के लिए उन्हें नमन।
पूर्व टेस्ट बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि जनरल विपिन रावत और उनकी पत्नि मधुलिका की मृत्यू काफी दुखी कर देने वाली है। देश विपिन रावत के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहेगा।

