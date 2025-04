कोलकाता और लखनऊ की भिड़ंत में नारायण और राठी होंगे आमने-सामने

Digvesh Rathi Meets Sunil Narine After Calling Him His Cricketing Idol



Pooran: "Sunil Doesn't Celebrate, Why Do You Celebrate Wickets?



Digvesh: "Because I'm From Delhi".#digveshrathi #LSGvsKKR #RCBvsMI

pic.twitter.com/9vBDUVgqwV