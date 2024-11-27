Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पाक में बढ़ रहे उपद्रव के कारण श्रीलंका की टीम ने बीच में ही छोड़ा दौरा (Video)

राजनीतिक विरोध-प्रदर्शन के कारण श्रीलंका ए टीम पाकिस्तान दौरा बीच में छोड़ेगी

हमें फॉलो करें पाक में बढ़ रहे उपद्रव के कारण श्रीलंका की टीम ने बीच में ही छोड़ा दौरा (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 27 नवंबर 2024 (12:52 IST)
श्रीलंका की ‘A’ टीम इस्लामाबाद में राजनीतिक विरोध-प्रदर्शन के कारण पाकिस्तान शाहीन (A टीम) के खिलाफ चल रही श्रृंखला के बीच से ही स्वदेश लौट जाएगी। पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) ने मंगलवार को पुष्टि की कि श्रीलंका क्रिकेट (SLC) के साथ सलाह-मशविरे के बाद उसने पाकिस्तान शाहीन और श्रीलंका ए के बीच होने वाले आखिरी दो 50 ओवर के मैच को स्थगित कर दिया है।

स्थगित किए गए मैच बुधवार और शुक्रवार को रावलपिंडी में खेले जाने थे। पाकिस्तान शाहीन ने सोमवार को इस्लामाबाद में पहले मैच में मेहमान टीम को 108 रन से हराया था।
पीसीबी ने कहा कि दोनों बोर्ड श्रृंखला को पूरा करने के लिए नई तारीखों को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए मिलकर काम करेंगे।पूर्व पाकिस्तानी कप्तान और प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी ने रविवार से मुख्य इस्लामाबाद की ओर विरोध मार्च शुरू किया। 

प्रदर्शनकारियों और कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों तथा सुरक्षा बलों के बीच झड़प और हिंसा की घटनाएं हुई हैं। संघीय गृह मंत्री मोहसिन नकवी (Mohsin Naqvi) ने घोषणा की थी कि स्थिति को शांत करने के लिए सेना को बुलाया गया है। नकवी पीसीबी के अध्यक्ष भी हैं। (भाषा)

 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

ओपनर्स से लेकर मध्यक्रम फ्लॉप, फिर भी क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने लिया यह बचकाना निर्णय

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो