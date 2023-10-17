Select Your Language

श्रीलंका क्रिकेट ने धनुष्का गुणतिलका पर से हटाया प्रतिबंध; राष्ट्रीय वापसी के लिए खुले रास्ते

, मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2023 (17:35 IST)
Danushka Gunathilaka Ban Lifted : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)  ने मंगलवार को धनुष्का गुणतिलका  (Danushka Gunathilaka)  पर आस्ट्रेलिया में यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों को लेकर लगाया गया प्रतिबंध हटा दिया है जिससे राष्ट्रीय टीम में उनकी वापसी का मार्ग प्रशस्त हुआ है ।
एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया ,‘‘ श्रीलंका क्रिकेट की स्वतंत्र जांच समिति ने उन पर नवंबर 2022 में लगाया गया प्रतिबंध पूरी तरह से हटाने की सिफारिश की है। न्यू साउथ वेल्स की जिला अदालत ने उन्हें सभी आरोपों से बरी कर दिया है और वह तीन अक्टूबर को श्रीलंका लौट आये हैं ।’’
 
इसमें कहा गया ,‘‘ अब वह राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए खेल सकते हैं ।’’
नवंबर 2022 में गुणतिलका पर आस्ट्रेलिया में एक महिला ने कथित यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए  थे। वह उस समय टी20 विश्व कप टीम (T-20 World Cup) के सदस्य के तौर पर आस्ट्रेलिया में थे । श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेटर को बोर्ड ने नवंबर 2022 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान निलंबित कर दिया था. इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया में उन पर सख्त यात्रा प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया और साउथ वेल्स की जिला अदालत में मुकदमे का सामना करना पड़ा। 
 
उन्हें चार दिन तक चले ट्रायल के बाद निर्दोष करार दिया गया और सारे आरोपों से बरी कर दिया गया।


 

