Steve Smith ने पूरे किये 9000 Test Run, तोड़ा Brian Lara का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Only Kumar Sangakkara has reached 9000 Test runs in fewer innings than Steve Smith #ENGvAUS | #Ashes
Fastest to complete 15,000 runs in International Cricket (innings):
1) Virat Kohli - 333
2) Hashim Amla - 336
3) Viv Richards - 344
4) Matthew Hayden - 347
5) Kane Williamson - 348
6) Joe Root - 350
7) Steve Smith - 351*
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2023
- Australia 339 for 5.
- 4.08 Run-rate.
- Steve Smith stands tall with 85*.
Lost the toss, batting first and Australia has taken Day 1 at Lord's.
Test matches taken to reach 9000 runs
Steve Smith - 99*
Brian Lara - 101
Kumar Sangakkara - 103
Younis Khan - 103
Rahul Dravid - 104
Ricky Ponting - 106
Joe Root - 107
Jacques Kallis - 110
Sunil Gavaskar - 110
Sachin Tendulkar - 111
Allan Border - 121
#Ashes2023
#ENGvsAUS