'क्रिकेटर नहीं होते तो ISIS में होते मोइन अली,' इस ट्वीट से मचा बवाल!

If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 4, 2021
And here’s the message from brother Moeen Ali.... to all of us— Musafir (@OrKyaHal) April 6, 2021
“Don’t be afraid of being a Muslim or being practising Muslim” https://t.co/cIN2LnN3y0 pic.twitter.com/BO0O5XYJ4c
talking about moeen ali wont give you attention. He is way above your level. So talk about something same level as u. for example: street dogs— fa (@FuadAnik2) April 6, 2021
Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021
Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual https://t.co/g8O1MWyR81
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 6, 2021
This is the problem with this app. People being able to say stuff like this. Disgusting. Things need to change, please report this account! https://t.co/uveSFqbna0
— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 6, 2021मामले को गरमाता देख तस्लीमा नसरीन ने एक और ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझसे नफरत करने वाले यह जानते हैं कि मोइन अली पर किया गया पिछला ट्वीट कटाक्ष था । इसे मुझे नीचा दिखाने का एक जरिया बनाया गया क्योंकि में इस्लाम में धर्मनिरपेक्षता की बात करती हूं और कट्टरपंथियों की आलोचना करती हूं। यह ए बड़ी विडंबना है कि नारीवादी वामपंथ महिलाओं का महिला विरोधी इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों को समर्थन रहता है।
Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021
Chennai Super Kings have agreed to a request by Moeen Ali to not wear SNJ 10000 logo, a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries, on his match jersey because of his faith's ban on alcohol. #IPL2021 #csk pic.twitter.com/PbWLV9tvJK— Santhosh Kumar (@giffy6ty) April 4, 2021
We love Moeen ALi . He is a great ambassador of Islam and humanity. He asked to remove alcohol logo from his T. There is no dispute that alcohol is super harmful and shouldn't be consumed. pic.twitter.com/xlxhK8eMRc
— Ahmed Waqar (@AhmadReal03) April 6, 2021