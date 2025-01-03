Select Your Language

रोहित के बिना भी टीम का वही हाल, 185 रन पर सिमटी भारत की पहली पारी

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 3 जनवरी 2025 (12:32 IST)
Sydney Test IND vs AUS : आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पांचवें और आखिरी टेस्ट के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को भारत की पहली पारी 185 रन पर सिमट गई।
 
खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने इस मैच से खुद को बाहर रखा। कार्यवाहक कप्तान जसप्रीत बुमराह ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया लेकिन भारतीय शीर्षक्रम एक बार फिर नाकाम रहा।
 
भारत के लिये सर्वाधिक 40 रन ऋषभ पंत ने बनाए। आस्ट्रेलिया के लिए स्कॉट बोलैंड ने चार और मिचेल स्टार्क ने तीन विकेट लिए।
 
भारत को बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने पास रखने के लिए यह मैच हर हालत में जीतना है चूंकि वह श्रृंखला में 1 . 2 से पीछे है। 

विराट कोहली इस पारी में भी उसी ढंग से आउट हुए जैसे वे पिछली 6 बार आउट हुए थे, ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद पर।  विराट कोहली पहली ही गेंद पर आउट होने से बच गए लेकिन इसका फायदा नहीं उठा सके और लंच के बाद स्कॉट बोलैंड ने ही उन्हें आफ स्टम्प से बाहर गेंद डालकर स्लिप में लपकवाया। अगर पर्थ टेस्ट के शतक को छोड़ दिया जाए तो कोहली ने पिछली 20 टेस्ट पारियों में सिर्फ 17 . 57 की औसत से रन बनाए हैं।

 

