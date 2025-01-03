रोहित के बिना भी टीम का वही हाल, 185 रन पर सिमटी भारत की पहली पारी

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post 185 in the 1st innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2025
Over to our bowlers.
Live - https://t.co/NFmndHLfxu#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1585njVwsn
Virat Kohli Outside off, edged, and caught behind— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) January 3, 2025
7 out of 8 times, he's been dismissed in a similar fashion in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australian bowlers have completely dominated over Virat Kohli #ViratKohli #Tests #AUSvIND #Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/KrQaAsy4iE