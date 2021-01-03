Select Your Language

बीफ का बिल देख भड़के टीम इंडिया के फैंस, ट्विटर पर ऐसे दी प्रतिक्रिया

रविवार, 3 जनवरी 2021 (18:03 IST)
हाल ही में टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों रोहित शर्मा, ऋषभ पंत, शुभमन गिल, पृथ्वी शॉ और नवदीप सैनी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा था जिसमें वह  इनडोर रेस्टोरेंट में खाना खा रहे थे। 
 
इस वाक्ये के बाद इन सभी खिलाड़ियों को आइसोलेशन में भेज दिया गया है। ऐसा लगा कि मुसीबत अब खत्म हो गई लेकिन मुसीबत तो अब शुरु होनी थी। जिस तथाकथित फैन ने वीडियो ली थी उसकी एक तस्वीर भी वायरल हो रही है।
 
इस तस्वीर में यह दिखाया जा रहा है कि जो खाना टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने तमाम नॉन वेज खाने में बीफ भी ऑडर किया है। हालांकि इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है लेकिन इस से टीम इंडिया के कुछ शाकाहारी फैंस ने अपना गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला।
ज्यादातर गुस्सा रोहित शर्मा पर ही निकला क्योंकि ट्विटर पर यह जानकारी फैल रही थी कि उन्होंने ही बीफ ऑडर किया है। हालांकि पुख्ता तौर पर कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता

इस सबके बीच कई फैंस ने रोहित शर्मा का पक्ष भी लिया। उनका मानना था कि जब तक पता ही नहीं है तो उनकी आलोचना करना गलत है । वहीं अगर उन्हें बीफ ऑडर की भी है तो इससे उनका सम्मान कम नहीं होना चाहिए।  
ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत की मेडिकल टीमों से सलाह के बाद इन खिलाड़ियों को एहतियातन पृथकवास में रखा गया है। ये खिलाड़ी यात्रा या अभ्यास के दौरान ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत की टीमों के बाकी सदस्यों से अलग रहेंगे।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

