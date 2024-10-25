Select Your Language

IND vs NZ : भारतीय बल्लेबाज हुए सस्ते में आउट, पुणे में स्पिन के खिलाफ चारों खाने चित

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2024 (11:53 IST)
भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहले टेस्ट मैच की शर्मनाक हार के बाद भारत को दूसरे मैच में एक मजबूत वापसी कर 3 मैचों की सीरीज को बराबर करना था लेकिन जिस तरह भारतीय टीम पहली इनिंग में खेल रही है, ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि ये सीरीज उनके हाथ से फिसलने की कगार पर है। 
 

वाशिंगटन सुंदर के 7 और अश्विन के 3 विकेटों की मदद से भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को पहले दिन 259 रनों पर समेत दिया था, स्टंप्स तक रोहित शर्मा के रूप में भारतीय टीम अपना 1 विकेट गवा चुकी थी लेकिन उम्मीद थी कि दूसरे दिन यशस्वी जायसवाल और शुभमन गिल बड़ी साझेदारी कर भारत को एक बड़े स्कोर तक ले जाएंगे लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। दूसरे दिन लंच तक ही 6 भारतीय बल्लेबाज सस्ते में आउट हो गए।

स्पिन के खिलाफ चारो खाने चित दिखाई दे रहे थे। 6 विकेट मिचेल सेंटनेर, 2 विकेट  ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने और 1 विकेट रोहित शर्मा का टीम साऊदी को मिला था। यह सैंटनर के टेस्ट करियर का पहला 5 विकेट हॉल है।


विराट कोहली को सैंटनर ने लौ फूल टॉस पर फंसाया। फैंस के लिए उनका इस तरह आउट होने बेहद निराशाजनक था। विराट कोहली 2021 से एशियाई मैदानों पर स्पिन के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। 
 
 
2021 से एशिया में विराट कोहली बनाम स्पिन
(Virat Kohli vs spin in Asia since 2021)
 
26 पारी
606 रन
21 Dismissals
औसत 28.85
SR 49.67
 
इनमें से 10 डिसमिसल बाएं हाथ के ऑर्थोडॉक्स स्पिन के खिलाफ हुए, जिसके खिलाफ उनका औसत 27.10 है
 
लंच तक भारत का स्कोर 7 विकेट गवाने के बाद 107 था।  जडेजा और सुंदर से पार्टनरशिप की उम्मीद थी लेकिन सेंटनेर की स्पिन के सामने कोई न टिक सका और भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने एक की बाद एक अपने विकेट खो दिए।





