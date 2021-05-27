जन्मदिन पर भी नहीं छोड़ा फैंस ने, रवि शास्त्री का मजाक उड़ाकर किया बर्थडे विश

World Cup-winner— BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021
intl. games
intl. runs & intl. wickets
Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc - former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz
Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) May 27, 2021
Your commentary will remember forever.#RaviShastri #happybirthdayravishastri pic.twitter.com/OvLOmYMqaE
A glimpse from ravi Shastri's birthday party— BeardedMemer (@BeardedMemer) May 27, 2021
Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/ytg2Dl9l0p
#RaviShastri be like:
Thanks for the gift pic.twitter.com/Ehz1Tx1zEG— Adolf Filter (जर्मनी वाले) (@Hitlair_ofIndia) May 27, 2021
Very happy b,day to backbone of Indian cricket team#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/seJbBUZbFT
— Aj (@AjessePinkman) May 27, 2021
Thank You for sending me your wishes on Diwali ~ legend Ravi Shastri#RaviShastri
#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/Qy94NjQ8ch— @smartsunny (@smartsu84069108) May 27, 2021
People making meme on his birthday
Le #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/SPeEUO6ZrS