IPL 2025 Mega Auction में नहीं बिकने पर 28 गेंदों में शतक जड़ दिया इस बल्लेबाज ने (Video Highlights)

Congratulations to Urvil Patel for a record-breaking hundred at the Syed Mustaq Ali fixture between Gujarat and Tripura, as he registers the fastest ever T20 hundred by an India player and the second fastest overall. Wishing this youngster the best for his future!
Gujarat batter Urvil Patel smashed the fastest hundred by an Indian in T20s against Tripura in Indore
उर्विल इस तरह से टी20 क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज शतक बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों में दूसरे स्थान पर काबिज हो गए हैं। विश्व रिकॉर्ड एस्टोनिया के साहिल चौहान के नाम पर है जिन्होंने साइप्रस के खिलाफ 27 गेंद पर शतक बनाया था।