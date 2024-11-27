Select Your Language

IPL 2025 Mega Auction में नहीं बिकने पर 28 गेंदों में शतक जड़ दिया इस बल्लेबाज ने (Video Highlights)

28 गेंदो में शतक बनाने वाला यह बल्लेबाज था सिर्फ 30 लाख का जो नहीं बिका

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 27 नवंबर 2024 (17:52 IST)
गुजरात के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज उर्विल पटेल ने बुधवार को यहां त्रिपुरा के खिलाफ सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी मैच में केवल 28 गेंद पर शतक जड़कर टी20 क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज शतक का नया भारतीय रिकॉर्ड बनाया।दिलचस्प बात यह है कि 24 और 25 नवंबर को हुई आईपीएल मेगा नीलामी में उनको कोई खरीदार नहीं मिला था।

जबकि उनका आधार मूल्य सिर्फ 30 लाख थी। हालांकि उर्विल इससे पहले गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम का हिस्सा रहे हैं लेकिन फ्रैंचाइजी ने उन्हें रीलीज कर दिया। यह निर्णय लेकर फ्रैंचाइजी पछता रही होगी।


उर्विल ने ठीक एक साल पहले लिस्ट ए में सबसे तेज सैकड़ा जमाने वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की सूची में दूसरे नंबर पर अपना नाम लिखवाया था।टी20 क्रिकेट में 26 वर्षीय उर्विल ने ऋषभ पंत का भारतीय रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा जिन्होंने 2018 में सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में ही हिमाचल प्रदेश के खिलाफ 32 गेंद पर शतक बनाया था।
उर्विल इस तरह से टी20 क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज शतक बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों में दूसरे स्थान पर काबिज हो गए हैं। विश्व रिकॉर्ड एस्टोनिया के साहिल चौहान के नाम पर है जिन्होंने साइप्रस के खिलाफ 27 गेंद पर शतक बनाया था।

सलामी बल्लेबाज के रूप में उतरे उर्विल ने 35 गेंद पर नाबाद 113 रन बनाए जिसमें सात चौके और 12 छक्के शामिल हैं। उनके इस शानदार प्रदर्शन से गुजरात ने केवल 10.2 ओवर में 156 रन का लक्ष्य हासिल कर दिया।

इस आक्रामक बल्लेबाज को हाल में इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग की नीलामी में कोई खरीदार नहीं मिला था।उर्विल ने एक साल पहले चंडीगढ़ में अरुणाचल प्रदेश के खिलाफ विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के मैच में 41 गेंद पर 100 रन बनाए थे जो लिस्ट ए में किसी भारतीय बल्लेबाज का दूसरा सबसे तेज शतक है।

