Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सार्थक दिवाली की सलाह पड़ी कोहली पर भारी, ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ सुनो कोहली (वीडियो)

webdunia
सोमवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2021 (12:58 IST)
विराट कोहली ने पिछले साल ट्विटर पर अपने फैंस को दिवाली पर पटाखे ना चलाने की सलाह दी थी। इसके बाद उन्हें ऑनलाइन ट्रोलिंग सहनी पड़ी थी। इस बार दिवाली के करीब 15 दिन पहले विराट कोहली ने एक वीडियो रीलीज किया जिससे विवाद काफी बढ़ गया।

हालांकि इस वीडियो में वह कहीं भी पटाखे ना चलाने की नसीहत ना देकर सिर्फ सार्थक दिवाली कैसे मनाएं इस पर अपनी बात रख रहे थे। लेकिन ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने विराट की इस बात को पिछले साल के वाक्ये से ही जोड़ कर देखा।
इस वीडियो में विराट कोहली ने कहा कि दिवाली से पहले मैं कई टिप्स शेयर करूंगा जिससे यह दिवाली आप अपने परिवारवलों के साथ सार्थक रूप से मना सके। इसके बाद कोहली ने अपने फैंस से यह भी कहा कि वह उनकी पिनट्रेस्ट प्रोफाइल को फोलो करें।

हालांकि कोहली का यह दांव उल्टा पड़ गया और लोगों ने उन्हें कहा कि उन्हें कोहली से भाषण की जरुरत नहीं है कि दिवाली कैसे मनानी है। कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स कोहली की आलोचना में देखे गए। ट्विटर पर एक ट्रैंड हुआ सुनो कोहली जिसपर कोहली की जमकर आलोचना हुई।


विराट कोहली के अलावा अनुष्का शर्मा भी हुई ट्रोल

सिर्फ क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली ही नहीं उनकी पत्नी और अभिनेत्र अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल किया गया और अनुष्का अपना कुत्ता संभाल पर ट्रेंड होने लग गया।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

चहल के बारे में यह कहना भारी पड़ गया था युवराज को, आखिर क्या था पूरा मामला

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos