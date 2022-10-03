Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

49 रनों पर खेल रहे विराट कोहली ने कार्तिक से कहा तुम खेलते रहो (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
सोमवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2022 (13:06 IST)
गुवाहाटी में खेले गए भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ दूसरे टी-20 में भारत का अंतिम ओवर काफी अहम था। क्रीज पर थे दिनेश कार्तिक क्योंकि भारत ने सूर्यकुमार का विकेट रन आउट से गंवाया था।

दिनेश कार्तिक ने रबाड़ा की गेंदो पर प्रहार करना शुरु किया। दूसरे छोर पर विराट कोहली 49 गेंदो पर खेल रहे थे। जब दिनेश कार्तिक ने बीच में उनसे कहा कि आप स्ट्राइक लेंगे तो उन्होंने कहा कि आप मारते रहिए।

इससे भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस खासकर विराट कोहली के फैंस खासे खुश हुए कि विराट टीम से पहले खुद को नहीं रखते हैं। बीसीसीआई ने इस वाक्ये का वीडियो भी ट्विटर पर अपलोड़ किया। फैंस ने कुछ ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए।


दरअसल अंतिम ओवर में कार्तिक की पारी ही जीत और हार का अंतर बनी। अगर विराट कोहली अपना अर्धशतक पूरा करने की चाह में स्ट्राइक लेते और 1-2 गेंद इसे पूरा करने में खर्च करते तो अंत में जाकर मुश्किल होती। क्योंकि 237 रन बनाने के बावजूद भारतीय टीम सिर्फ 16 रनों से मैच जीतने में सफल रही।

