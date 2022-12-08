Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

क्रिप्टोस से भी तेज गिर रही है टीम इंडिया, वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कसा तंज

गुरुवार, 8 दिसंबर 2022 (12:24 IST)
बांग्लादेश के हाथों वनडे श्रृंखला में मिली हार के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटरों वीरेंद्र सहवाग और वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भारतीय टीम की ‘पुरानी’ रणनीति पर नाराजगी जताई है।

पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा कि टीम प्रबंधन को कठिन फैसले लेने होंगे जबकि सहवाग ने रोहित शर्मा की टीम से ‘जागने’ के लिये कहा ।अपने चिर परिचित अंदाज में सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ क्रिप्टोस से भी तेज गिर रही है अपनी परफॉर्मेंस यार ’। जागने की जरूरत है।’’
इससे पहले वर्षाबाधित वनडे श्रृंखला में भारत को न्यूजीलैंड ने 1 . 0 से हराया था।भारतीय टीम ने 2013 के बाद से आईसीसी का कोई खिताब नहीं जीता है।प्रसाद ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में कहा ,‘‘ दुनिया भर में भारत इतने क्षेत्रों में नयी पहल कर रहा है लेकिन सीमित ओवरों के क्रिकेट में हमारी रणनीति बरसों पुरानी है।’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ इंग्लैंड ने 2015 विश्व कप में पहले दौर से बाहर होने के बाद कठिन फैसले लिये और आज इतनी शानदार टीम बन गई है। भारत को भी कड़े फैसले लेने होंगे और सोच बदलनी होगी। आईपीएल शुरू होने के बाद से हम एक भी टी20 विश्व कप नहीं जीत सके और पिछले पांच साल में बेमानी द्विपक्षीय श्रृंखलायें जीतने के सिवाय वनडे में भी कुछ खास नहीं किया है।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ लंबे समय से अपनी गलतियों से सबक नहीं लिया है और वनडे क्रिकेट में कुछ खास नहीं कर पा रहे। बदलाव जरूरी है।’’
इसके अलावा इरफान पठान ने बांग्लादेश की तारीफ की और कहा कि 69 पर 6 से 272 रनों तक का सफर शानदार रहा। हार के बाद उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा के अर्धशतक को भी सराहा।
इसके अलावा वसीम जाफर ने भी बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम को वनडे सीरीज जीत की बधाई दी।

