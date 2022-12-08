क्रिप्टोस से भी तेज गिर रही है टीम इंडिया, वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कसा तंज

इससे पहले वर्षाबाधित वनडे श्रृंखला में भारत को न्यूजीलैंड ने 1 . 0 से हराया था।भारतीय टीम ने 2013 के बाद से आईसीसी का कोई खिताब नहीं जीता है।प्रसाद ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में कहा ,‘‘ दुनिया भर में भारत इतने क्षेत्रों में नयी पहल कर रहा है लेकिन सीमित ओवरों के क्रिकेट में हमारी रणनीति बरसों पुरानी है।’
Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 7, 2022
And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODI’s apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 7, 2022उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ इंग्लैंड ने 2015 विश्व कप में पहले दौर से बाहर होने के बाद कठिन फैसले लिये और आज इतनी शानदार टीम बन गई है। भारत को भी कड़े फैसले लेने होंगे और सोच बदलनी होगी। आईपीएल शुरू होने के बाद से हम एक भी टी20 विश्व कप नहीं जीत सके और पिछले पांच साल में बेमानी द्विपक्षीय श्रृंखलायें जीतने के सिवाय वनडे में भी कुछ खास नहीं किया है।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ लंबे समय से अपनी गलतियों से सबक नहीं लिया है और वनडे क्रिकेट में कुछ खास नहीं कर पा रहे। बदलाव जरूरी है।’’
That was brilliant come back by Bangladesh, they were behind untill mehidy came to bat. We need to dig deeeeeep #indvsbang
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 7, 2022इसके अलावा इरफान पठान ने बांग्लादेश की तारीफ की और कहा कि 69 पर 6 से 272 रनों तक का सफर शानदार रहा। हार के बाद उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा के अर्धशतक को भी सराहा।
Congratulations @BCBtigers on an impressive series win. Both the games they found themselves in tough spots yet both the games they showed the cricketing smarts, and composure to achieve the wins And @ImRo45 respect for fighting till the end #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/WWC1FLQINb
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 7, 2022इसके अलावा वसीम जाफर ने भी बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम को वनडे सीरीज जीत की बधाई दी।