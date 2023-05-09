Select Your Language

The Kerala Story पर आकाश चोपड़ा की पत्नी ने किए सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट, जानिए क्या कहना चाहती हैं?

मंगलवार, 9 मई 2023 (18:07 IST)
The Kerala Story फिल्म, जो 5 मई को रिलीज हुई थी, वह इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है। 3 हिंदू लड़कियों के धर्मांतरण और उनके ISIS Bride बनकर अफगानिस्तान जाने की कहानी को दर्शाने वाली फिल्म के निर्देशक सुदीप्तो सेन हैं और निर्माता विपुल अमृतशाह लाल हैं। इसमें मुख्य किरदार अभिनेत्री अदा शर्मा ने निभाया है।

जबसे यह फिल्म रिलीज़ है, इसे लेकर लोगों के अलग- अलग विचार हैं और इससे जुड़े कई विवाद भी सामने आ रहे हैं। इसे कई जगहों पर बेन किया गया है तो  कहीं टैक्स फ्री। हालांकि यह फिल्म इन विवादों से परे रहकर बॉक्स ऑफिस में धूम मचा रही है लेकिन इसे लेकर बाहरी विवाद थमने का नाम नहीँ ले रहे। 

इन विवादों में सेलिब्रिटी और राजनेता भी विभिन्न प्लेटफार्म पर अपने-अपने विचार प्रकट कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा की पत्नी, आक्षी चोपड़ा ने एक ब्लू टिक अकाउंट, जिसने इस फिल्म को लेकर ट्विटव पर एक ट्वीट पोस्ट किया है, आक्षी ने उसपर अपनी राय देते हुए रिप्लाई किया।

इन तीन सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट्स का निचोड़ अगर निकालें तो यह कहा जा सकता है कि आक्षी चोपड़ा इस फिल्म से खुश नजर नहीं आ रही है। वैसे भले ही इस फिल्म को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपार सफलता मिल रही हो लेकिन इस फिल्म को एक्सट्रीम रीएक्शन्स ही मिले हैं। या तो यह फिल्म किसी को बहुत पसंद आ रही है या तो फिर यह फिल्म किसी को बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं आ रही।पहले चार दिनों में इस फिल्म की कमाई इतनी रही है।

द केरल स्टोरी के कलेक्शन इस प्रकार हैं: 
  • पहला दिन 8.03 करोड़ रुपये 
  • दूसरा दिन 11.22 करोड़ रुपये 
  • तीसरा दिन 16.40 करोड़ रुपये
  • चौथा दिन 10.07 करोड़ रुपये

