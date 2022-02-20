Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ऋद्धिमान साहा को मिली पत्रकार से धमकी, ट्वीट किया स्क्रीनशॉट, इन क्रिकटर्स का मिला समर्थन

रविवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2022 (17:00 IST)
विकेटकीपर ऋद्धिमान साहा ने हाल ही में बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली, कोच राहुल द्रविड़ और मुख्य चयनकर्ता चेतन शर्मा पर यह आरोप लगाया है कि उन पर संन्यास लेने के लिए अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से दबाव बनाया गया था।

हालांकि सिर्फ यह ही अकेला विवाद नहीं है जिसके कारण वह आज सुर्खियों में है। उन्होंने एक पत्रकार के वॉट्सअप्प मैसेज का स्क्रीन शॉट को ट्वीट कर खासा माहौल गर्मा दिया है।

साहा ने एक ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने एक खेल पत्रकार की बात का खुलासा किया। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा कि इतने साल भारतीय क्रिकेट की सेवा करने के बाद मुझे यह मिला है, एक आदरणीय पत्रकार, पत्रकारिता कहां से कहां तक चली गई है।

इस फोटो में वह पत्रकार ऋद्धिमान साहा को कह रहा है कि आप मेरे साथ साक्षात्कार कीजिए, अच्छा रहेगा। अगर आपको लोकतांत्रिक होना है तो मैं आप पर ज्यादा दबाव नहीं डालूंगा।

उन्होंने एक ऐसा विकेटकीपर चुना है जो सबसे अच्छा है आप ऐसे 11 पत्रकार चुनिए जो सबसे अच्छे तो नहीं है लेकिन आप के काम के हैं।

इसके बाद करीब 7.30 बजे साहा को इस पत्रकार ने 2 मिस कॉल किए जिसे साहा ने नहीं उठाया। खिन्न होकर इस पत्रकार ने साहा को लिखा कि वह अब कभी उनका साक्षात्कार नहीं करेगा। वह अपमान को जल्द भूलने वालों में से नहीं है। पत्रकार ने यह भी लिखा कि साहा को ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था।

इन क्रिकटरों का मिला समर्थन

जैसे ही यह स्क्रीन शॉट साहा ने ट्विटर पर डाला तो हरभजन सिंह से लेकर रुद्र प्रताप सिंह तक ने इस मामले में हरभजन सिंह का समर्थन किया। यही नहीं क्रिकेटर्स ने कहा कि यह तथाकथित आदरणीय पत्रकार का नाम उजागर होना चाहिए।

