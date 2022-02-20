ऋद्धिमान साहा को मिली पत्रकार से धमकी, ट्वीट किया स्क्रीनशॉट, इन क्रिकटर्स का मिला समर्थन

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022
Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.
With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022
When it is about BCCI or cricketers, we hear so many ‘sources’ from all the journalists. Can a single source tell me who this so called journalist is who has threatened Saha? #cricketwitter https://t.co/C9PRjcaNES
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 20, 2022