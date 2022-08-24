Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

युवराज ने यह बात कही और शुभमन के पहले शतक का इंतजार हुआ खत्म (Video)

बुधवार, 24 अगस्त 2022 (14:04 IST)
हरारे: भारत के प्रतिभावान बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने कहा है कि पूर्व आलराउंडर युवराज सिंह ने उन्हें कहा था कि क्रीज पर जमने के बाद अंत तक बल्लेबाजी करने का प्रयास करो।युवराज की यह सलाह गिल के काफी काम आई और उन्होंने यहां जिंबाब्वे के खिलाफ तीसरे एकदिवसीय के दौरान करियर का पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक जड़ा।

गिल ने सोमवार को 97 गेंद में 15 चौकों और एक छक्के की मदद से 130 रन की पारी खेली जिससे भारत ने जिंबाब्वे को 13 रन से हराकर श्रृंखला में 3-0 से क्लीनस्वीप किया।उनकी इस पारी की युवराज सहित कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने सराहना की।

भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) द्वारा डाले गए वीडियो में गिल ने कहा, ‘‘जिंबाब्वे आने से पहले मैं उनसे (युवराज) मिला था और उन्होंने मुझे कहा कि तुम अच्छी बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हो। वहां जाओ और अगर क्रीज पर जम जाओ तो पूरे ओवर खेलने का प्रयास करो।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैंने उन्हें कहा कि शतक नहीं आ रहा और उन्होंने कहा कि चिंता मत करो, यह बनेगा।’’
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पिछली श्रृंखला में नाबाद 98 रन बनाने के बाद बारिश के कारण शतक से महरूम रहे गिल युवराज और विराट कोहली के बाद विदेशी सरजमीं पर शतक जड़ने वाले तीसरे सबसे युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाज हैं।

मैच के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी चुने गए गिल ने बातचीत के दौरान इशान किशन से कहा, ‘‘यह बल्लेबाजी के लिए एक अच्छा विकेट था। मुझे आपका साथ मिला और भाग्य मेरे पक्ष में था। मेरे लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण था कि मैं इस अवसर का अधिक से अधिक फायदा उठाऊं और मुझे खुशी है कि मैंने ऐसा किया।’’
जिंबाब्वे के बल्लेबाज सिकंदर रजा ने भी 95 गेंद में 115 रन की पारी खेली और अपनी टीम को जीत की ओर ले गए लेकिन इसके बाद गिल ने लांग आन में उनका शानदार कैच लपका जिसके बाद भारत 13 रन से जीत दर्ज करने में सफल रहा।

गिल ने कहा, ‘‘मुकाबला काफी कड़ा था। हमें उम्मीद नहीं थी कि मुकाबला इतना करीबी रहेगा लेकिन यही क्रिकेट है। जब गेंद हवा में थी तो पहले मैं सोच रहा था कि गेंद आसानी से मेरे पास आएगी। लेकिन गेंद नीचे गिर रही थी और मैंने सिर्फ इसे पकड़ने के लिए गोता लगाया।’’(भाषा)

