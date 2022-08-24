युवराज ने यह बात कही और शुभमन के पहले शतक का इंतजार हुआ खत्म (Video)

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पिछली श्रृंखला में नाबाद 98 रन बनाने के बाद बारिश के कारण शतक से महरूम रहे गिल युवराज और विराट कोहली के बाद विदेशी सरजमीं पर शतक जड़ने वाले तीसरे सबसे युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाज हैं।
From a maiden international & @YUVSTRONG12's special message to #TeamIndia's #ZIMvIND ODI series win.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2022
Man of the moment @ShubmanGill chats with @ishankishan51. - By @ameyatilak
P.S. @SDhawan25's special appearance
Full interview https://t.co/qTzrBaEA6q pic.twitter.com/GWYZEU5HeF
जिंबाब्वे के बल्लेबाज सिकंदर रजा ने भी 95 गेंद में 115 रन की पारी खेली और अपनी टीम को जीत की ओर ले गए लेकिन इसके बाद गिल ने लांग आन में उनका शानदार कैच लपका जिसके बाद भारत 13 रन से जीत दर्ज करने में सफल रहा।
Another day, Another @shubmangill masterclass on display!— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 23, 2022
| Continuing his rich vein of form, the batter registered a yesterday and WE JUST CANNOT GET OVER IT #ShubmanGill #ZIMvIND #TeamIndia #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/ICjt8j3wKf