100 वनडे विकेट लेने वाले चहल ने बतायी अपनी सबसे घातक गेंद (वीडियो)

-plus ODI wickets

Working on his bowling

Tips for the road ahead



Captain @ImRo45 turns anchor & interviews @yuzi_chahal after #TeamIndia win the first @Paytm #INDvWI ODI in Ahmedabad. - By @Moulinparikh



Watch the full interview https://t.co/tWZL5GFalz pic.twitter.com/Oz22p7hvOz