यूपी में पीएम मोदी की 3 सभाएं, अमेठी में अमित शाह और राहुल गांधी का शक्ति प्रदर्शन

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 17 मई 2024 (07:33 IST)
live updates : लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए 5वें चरण के तहत चुनाव प्रचार जोरों से चल रहा है। आज उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी सियासी पारे को गरमाएंगे।


07:39 AM, 17th May
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज उत्तर प्रदेश में 3 रैलियां करेंगे, शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई साउथ-सेंट्रल में सभा। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री आज अमित शाह ओडिशा, उत्तर प्रदेश और झारखंड का दौरा करेंगे। सोनिया गांधी रायबरेली में, आज प्रियंका, राहुल और अखिलेश यादव के साथ दिखेंगी एक मंच पर। अमेठी में अमित शाह, राहुल गांधी और अखिलेश यादव अपना शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

07:37 AM, 17th May
मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने लोगों की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया और शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया साइट ‘एक्स’ पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि मैं उन परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं जिन्होंने मालदा में आकाशीय बिजली के कारण अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।


