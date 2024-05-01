Select Your Language

मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़ों में देरी पर बवाल, विपक्ष ने उठाए सवाल

voting

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 1 मई 2024 (08:38 IST)
Loksabha elections 2024 : कांग्रेस, माकपा और तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले और दूसरे चरण के मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़े जारी करने में देरी को लेकर मंगलवार को सवाल उठाया। निर्वाचन आयोग ने 19 अप्रैल और 26 अप्रैल को हुए पहले और दूसरे चरण के मतदान का प्रतिशत मंगलवार शाम को सार्वजनिक किया। ALSO READ: चुनाव से पहले ही केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार क्यों किया? सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगा ED से जवाब
 
माकपा महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने सोशल मीडिया एक्स पर लिखा, 'अंतत: निर्वाचन आयोग ने पहले 2 चरण के लिए मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़े जारी कर दिए हैं, जो प्रारंभिक आंकड़ों से मामूली नहीं, बल्कि काफी अधिक हैं।'
 
तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि दूसरे चरण के समाप्त होने के चार दिन बाद, निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़े जारी किए। निर्वाचन आयोग ने 4 दिन पहले जो आंकड़े जारी किए थे, उससे 5.75 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। क्या यह सामान्य है?
 
इससे पहले, कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने कहा था कि निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा चुनाव संबंधी सभी आंकड़ें समय पर और पारदर्शी तरीके से जारी करना जरूरी है और उसे आंकड़े सार्वजनिक करने चाहिए।
 
उन्होंने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा था, 'पहली बार, प्रथम चरण के मतदान के 11 दिन बाद और दूसरे चरण के चार दिन बाद भी आयोग द्वारा अंतिम मतदान प्रतिशत प्रकाशित नहीं किया गया है। अतीत में, आयोग मतदान के तुरंत बाद या 24 घंटों के भीतर मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़े सार्वजनिक करता था। आयोग की वेबसाइट पर केवल अनुमानित मतदान आंकड़े ही उपलब्ध हैं। इस देरी का क्या कारण है।'
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान 7 चरणों में हो रहा है। पहले 2 चरणों के लिए वोट डाले जा चुके हैं। तीसरे चरण के लिए वोटिंग 7 मई को होगी। मतगणना 4 जून को होगी।
