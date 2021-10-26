लालू यादव पर नीतीश के बिगड़े बोल- इतना ज्यादा बच्चा पैदा कर दिए, इतना नहीं करना चाहिए

#WATCH | Katihar: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives when they were removed. Now, it is their children these days. 'Ab paida to bahut kar diya. Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha?'... Now they have… pic.twitter.com/x8Q8GdKz0W— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024
उन्होंने कल मतदान के दौरान लोगों का आंदोलन भी देखा, उन्हें अपनी हार का पूरा यकीन है। इसलिए वे घबराहट में लालू प्रसाद यादव के खिलाफ व्यक्तिगत टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं। नीतीश कुमार के पास कोई राजनीतिक जमीन नहीं बची है। Edited by : Sudheer Sharma
#WATCH | Patna: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "... The BJP has stopped him from sharing a stage with the PM, he is in pain. And he also saw people's agitation during the polls yesterday. He is sure of his defeat. So he is making personal… pic.twitter.com/kbUWJsMkRp— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024